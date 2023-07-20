Effling Takes Top Honors at JNHE Bred-and-Owned Bull Show

Chesney Effling shows the grand champion bred-and-owned bull at the Junior National Hereford Expo. Junior National Hereford Association | Courtesy photo

efflingMB23-JNHE-224886



MADISON, Wis. — Chesney Effling, Highmore, S.D., exhibited the grand champion bred-and-owned

bull at the 2023 VitaFerm® Junior National Hereford Expo (JNHE), “Mad Dash to the Hereford Bash,” on July 12, in Madison, Wis.

The bred-and-owned bull show was sponsored by Buck Cattle Co., Madill, Okla., and Express

Ranches, Yukon, Okla. Blaine Rodgers, Savannah, Mo., evaluated the bred-and-owned bull show.

Rodgers sorted 72 bulls to name the champion, CHEZ Stonewall 3606K. Effling’s winning entry is a Feb.

11, 2023, son of NJW 76S 27A Long Range 203D ET. He won division I.

Mason Allan, Nocona, Texas, exhibited the reserve champion bred-and-owned bull. Allan’s entry,

BACC 612 The Answer 285 ET, an Oct. 21, 2022, son of UPS Mighty 7850 ET. He won division II.

“I think these junior national events that these breed associations put on are second to none,” Rodgers

said. “Certainly the one that the Hereford breed puts on is full of tradition, and it is just a tremendous

opportunity for young people to come out and participate.”

–National Junior Hereford Association