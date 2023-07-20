Effling’s Entry Shines During the JNHE Cow-Calf Pair Show

The overall champion cow-calf pair title went to the owned champion, LP Jade 1852J. Effling’s winning female is a March 22, 2021 daughter of CH High Roller 756 ET. She has a Feb. 11, 2023, bull by NJW 76S 27A Long Range 203D ET at side. NJHA | Courtesy photo

efflingpairMB23-JNHE-224583

MADISON, Wis. — Chesney Effling, Highmore, S.D., exhibited the grand champion cow-calf pair at the

2023 VitaFerm®

Junior National Hereford Expo (JNHE), “Mad Dash to the Hereford Bash,” on July 12, in

Madison, Wis. The show was sponsored by Innisfail Farm, Madison, Ga.

Judges, Craig Sand, Stillwater, Okla., and Luke Doris, Ree Heights, S.D., sorted through 37 pairs

to find their champions. The reserve champion honors went to Ella Weldon, Piedmont, Okla.

“We’re pretty pleased with what we have out here,” Sand said, before selecting his champion

cow-calf pair. “They’re just very, very high quality pairs.”

The overall champion cow-calf pair title went to the owned champion, LP Jade 1852J. Effling’s

winning female is a March 22, 2021 daughter of CH High Roller 756 ET. She has a Feb. 11, 2023, bull by

NJW 76S 27A Long Range 203D ET at side.

The overall champion cow-calf pair title went to the owned champion, LP Jade 1852J. Effling’s winning female is a March 22, 2021 daughter of CH High Roller 756 ET. She has a Feb. 11, 2023, bull by NJW 76S 27A Long Range 203D ET at side. NJHA | Courtesy photo efflingpairMB23-JNHE-224583

Reserve grand champion cow-calf pair honors went to the reserve champion owned pair, BK CMCC Jungle Cat 149J ET. Weldon’s entry is a Feb. 2, 2021, daughter

of KLD EB Trump D58. She showed with a March 8, 2023 female by UPS Sensation 2296 ET at side.

The champion bred-and-owned cow-calf pair was exhibited by Morgan Riley, College Grove,

Tenn., with Banner MPR Eleven 1797. Riley’s entry is a Nov. 16, 2017, daughter of CRR 719 Catapult

109; she had a March 3, 2023, female by CH High Roller 756 ET at her side. The reserve champion

bred-and-owned cow-calf pair went to Libby and Peyton Pérez, Nara Visa, N.M., with PCC New Mexico

Lady 1107 ET. A March 20, 2021, daughter of JDH AH Standout 16G ET, she showed with an April 25,

2023 daughter of RST Unique 1030 at side.

–National Junior Hereford Association