Egg, tea industries thrilled products declared ‘healthy’



The egg and tea industries said last week they are thrilled the Food and Drug Administration has declared their products can be labeled healthy.

After the FDA updated its guidance on what foods can voluntarily be labeled healthy, the American Egg Board pointed out that eggs were specifically listed as eligible for the healthy label.

“We applaud the FDA for this important update, which reflects decades of research and unequivocally affirms the value of eggs for healthy living,” said AEB President and CEO Emily Metz.

“Eggs are accessible in the refrigerator of nearly every U.S. household. Whether you’re scrambling them for breakfast, grabbing them hardboiled for a quick lunch on the go, or enjoying some egg-and-veggie fried rice at dinner, Americans now know for certain that eggs are one of the healthiest foods for your family.”

In a news release, the Egg Board noted, “Unlike other foods that meet the FDA’s updated definition, eggs were long depicted as the face of cholesterol and a threat to health, famously spotlighted by Time’s 1984 cover story.”

“Confusion on this topic persisted for decades. Current research shows that cholesterol in eggs does not negatively impact your body’s cholesterol levels like was once thought. Organizations such as the American Heart Association have since embraced eggs as part of a heart-healthy diet for healthy adults.

“This news makes eggs a clear healthy choice, vindicating them from outdated science,” said Jen Houchins, director of nutrition research for the Egg Board’s Egg Nutrition Center.

“The FDA announcement reaffirms the egg’s role in supporting the health of American families, with nutritional benefits for everyone. Eggs offer a good source of high-quality protein and contribute nutrients to the diet that Americans don’t get enough of, like vitamin D and choline.”

The Tea Council of the USA pointed out that “certain tea products, including tea bags and bottled tea, can now display the ‘healthy’ claim on packaging, provided they contain less than 5 calories per 12 fluid ounce serving.”

“We are thrilled that the FDA’s new ruling officially recognizes unsweetened tea as a ‘healthy’ choice,” says Peter Goggi, president of the Tea Council of the USA.

“For decades, we’ve known that tea delivers significant health benefits, and now consumers can more easily identify it as a ‘healthy’ choice right on the label. This designation not only validates tea’s role in a balanced diet, but will also encourage more Americans to reach for this naturally refreshing, calorie-free beverage.”

