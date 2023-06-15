Eggena’s first rodeo: College student takes up steer wrestling senior year

When Nathan Eggena, who had played sports in high school but never rodeoed in his life, walked onto the Montana State University rodeo team in in December of his senior year in college, he wasn’t sure what to expect but he knew he was going to give it his best shot.

“Everybody starts from ground zero and that’s what it takes to get to higher levels is just starting,” he says. “Putting yourself out there and being vulnerable is one of the hardest things to do but it can be the most rewarding, too.”

Before Christmas break, Eggena had been talking to a friend who was on the rodeo team about how he always loved horses and loved rodeo, but growing up on a farm in Denver, Iowa he just never had an opportunity to rodeo. His friend told him that head coach Kyle Whitaker was in his office right now, so they should go talk to him about potentially steer wrestling on the team.

“I don’t think my mom would let me ride any rough stock, I’ve never roped a day in my life before so that was kind of the only event that really fit me,” Eggena says. “We went to his office and I just said I was new to the sport and wanted to try it out, wanted to be a part of the team, really. He invited me up to the arena in Belgrade that night and he got me throwing some steers on the ground, so I wasn’t expecting that.”

That night, Whitaker was looking to see if Eggena had potential and he was pleasantly surprised and put Eggena on the team for the spring but it was clear that they had a lot of work to do. Whitaker was used to teaching fundamentals of steer wrestling to kids who already knew how to ride, but Eggena had to not only learn the fundamentals, but also learn how to ride a horse full speed so that he could even jump a steer.

“I grew up with a pony on our farm but we used him to keep the grass down really,” Eggena says. “I really didn’t have any good riding skills, I mean I was bouncing up and down on the saddle to start out and wasn’t really too in tune to riding a horse so the first step was just getting to ride Ace the right way, putting him into a trot and things like that.”

Ace was Whitaker’s personal horse that other steer wrestlers on the team were using as well. Eggena knew that everyone was a little nervous that he might be teaching Ace bad habits while he was learning.

“I think Kyle had a put a lot of trust in me and I’m really glad he did,” Eggena says. “Ace is unbelievable. That horse really knows what he’s doing and really helped me.”

Before the Bozeman rodeo, Eggena had tried seven steers in practices and couldn’t get them thrown. Whitaker called him before entries to double check that he wanted to enter. Eggena’s mom was coming to town for the rodeo, so he had to try. Eggena was able to catch his first steer and made the short round.

“After that, I knew I could do it,” he says. “The first step was just catching a steer and the second step was getting to the leaderboard I guess.”

After Bozeman, Eggena won the Miles City college rodeo by throwing the same steer that got him to the short round in Bozeman and shaving four seconds off his time, and made it to four more short rounds as the spring progressed, leaving him only wishing that he had taken the leap his freshman year to walk into Whitaker’s office.

“Nate worked really hard at it and for me, that’s fun to see because I’ve helped a lot of guys learn how to steer wrestle over the years but it’s just fun to see the light bulb come on and see them have success like that,” Whitaker says.

Both Whitaker and Eggena give a lot of credit to Eggena’s fellow teammates who were there to offer constructive criticism and help Eggena.

“We have a good group that’s helpful with each other, the men’s and women’s teams both. It’s an atmosphere where everybody kind of pushes each other,” Whitaker says.

Although Eggena’s season was too short to think about what could have happened if he had been able to make it to more rodeos, many of his teammates, including Ace, are currently in Casper, Wyoming, competing at the College National Finals Rodeo June 10-17 with approximately 400 of the nation’s top college rodeo athletes.

Eight members of the MSU women’s team and seven members of the MSU men’s team qualified for the CNFR. The women’s team is sitting in third place going into the finals, the men’s team is sitting in tenth place.

“Paige Rasmussen and Tayla Moeykens have won national titles already, Molly Salmond won fourth in the breakaway last year,” Whitaker says. “Any one of the eight girls we have going is going to be a threat, I think that’s what separates our team from a lot of teams across the country is we are so deep and have so many nationally talented kids that can compete anywhere.”

The men’s team has four steer wrestlers, the most of any school there. Mike Nannini won fifth last year at the CNFR and second in the region this year. Freshman Jaden Whitman won the region in steer wrestling this year and freshman Trav Johnson won third in the region.

“We’ve got two really good calf ropers going, a heeler that’s really good and Caleb Meeks going in the saddle bronc riding, he made it to the CNFR last year and he made the Montana Circuit Finals last year also, so he’s a really talented saddle bronc rider,” Whitaker says. “Anything can happen but if they give it their best shot I like our chances.”