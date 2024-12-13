Ehlert: Preparing for spring grazing after a dry fall: Strategies for ranchers

Dry fall conditions can have cascading effects on grazing systems, particularly in the Northern Great Plains where rangelands and pastures are critical to livestock production. Reduced fall growth can compromise root reserves, deplete forage supplies, and strain soil and water resources, making for a challenging spring. Taking proactive steps now can mitigate these impacts and prepare pastures for recovery, ensuring sustainable grazing in the upcoming season.

The first step in preparing for spring grazing after a dry fall is to thoroughly assess your forage and pasture conditions. Start by conducting a forage inventory to evaluate your current feed supplies, including hay, silage, and other stored feed. Determine whether your reserves will meet winter and early spring needs, or if additional feed will need to be purchased or conserved.

Next, inspect the health of your pastures. Reduced fall rainfall leads to weakened plant root systems and bare patches in pastures. Overgrazed areas may require extra attention, as they are more susceptible to erosion and slower recovery in the spring. Remember, overgrazing is a repeated offense; closely grazing your pastures one time during one grazing season to accomplish your grazing goals is likely not overgrazing; doing this time and time again will drastically deplete root reserves. Consider mapping out which areas are most vulnerable and prioritize them in your grazing and recovery plans for this coming spring.

Strategic grazing during the winter can help alleviate stress on your pastures while preserving forage for spring. Rotate livestock carefully to avoid overgrazing areas that were already stressed by the dry fall. Focus grazing on pastures that received slightly more moisture or that are less drought sensitive. Temporary fencing can be a useful tool to control livestock movement and protect areas with lower plant vigor.

In general, grazing during the winter will not negatively impact next year’s forage production, if there was enough recovery prior to the winter grazing event, and an understanding that you need to leave enough behind after grazing in the winter to help foster spring growth. Grasses in the Northern Great Plains go dormant in late fall and winter, storing their carbohydrate reserves in the roots belowground, so grazing will not damage them.

If weather and resources allow, consider planting cover crops to extend your grazing season. These crops protect the soil from erosion, improve water infiltration, and add organic matter, creating a more resilient base for spring growth. Cover crops can also suppress weeds, reducing competition for limited resources. In South Dakota, fall/winter grazing can be done by planting brassicas, grasses like oat and barley, and legumes in July/August. Spring cover crop grazing needs can be met by planting cool-season crops that can overwinter, like winter cereals (winter rye, triticale); planting is recommended during late summer/early fall.

Water availability can be another challenge following a dry fall. Inspect all water systems, including wells, tanks, and ponds, to ensure they are functioning properly and have adequate capacity for livestock needs. Drought conditions may lower water table levels, so it’s critical to address any potential shortages before spring. If necessary, develop alternative water sources or plan to haul water to areas with insufficient supplies.

Dry conditions may require a reduction in stocking rates to balance forage supply and demand. Evaluate your herd size and consider selling cull animals or leasing additional grazing land to reduce pressure on your pastures. While reducing stocking rates can be a difficult decision, it is often necessary to protect the long-term health and productivity of your land.

Another strategy is to designate reserve pastures for spring grazing. These are areas that were not heavily grazed in the fall and may recover more quickly if winter and early spring precipitation improves. Reserving these areas ensures that you have high-quality forage available when the grazing season begins.

Winter and early spring precipitation will play a significant role in determining how well pastures recover from a dry fall. Keep a close eye on long-term weather forecasts and be prepared to adjust your grazing plans as conditions change. If precipitation remains low, consider delaying the start of spring grazing to give pastures extra time to recover. Early grazing on stressed pastures can set back recovery and reduce forage production throughout the season.

A dry fall presents significant challenges, but it also offers an opportunity to implement proactive and adaptive management strategies. By assessing forage and pasture conditions, developing a winter grazing plan, enhancing soil health, and remaining flexible, ranchers can reduce the impact of drought stress and set the stage for a successful spring grazing season. With careful planning and timely action, you can support both the health of your land and the productivity of your livestock operation. For more information and assistance, contact your local Extension office.

