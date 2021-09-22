Eide Seeks National FFA Officer Title

This October, Hunter Eide is giving his all, in hopes of hearing his name called as a 2021-22 National FFA officer. Eide, a sophomore SDSU Human Biology major, originally from Gettysburg, South Dakota, has been involved in FFA all his life. He remembers attending

convention at age four and the impact various state and national officers had on him at that event and many others. Last year, Eide served as the 2020-2021 State Secretary, and he wants to continue to impact young people. Since selected as the state candidate in June, he has been reading, learning, studying, meeting with industry leaders and doing practice interviews. When asked why he’s putting so much effort into preparing, Eide said, “Through my time in the blue jacket, I pushed myself to grow, found my home away from home in the organization, and was able to see how helping others find their passion created a ripple effect, growing the organization. Serving as a National FFA Officer would allow me to share the endless possibilities with our nation’s youth and empower them to aspire to more than what they think is possible. Additionally, I love connecting with industry leaders and sharing success stories of FFA members and the impact it makes on their communities.”

This year’s National Officer interviews will be in person. Candidates send in a written application and short video introducing themselves before interviews start. Once they arrive in Indianapolis, IN, there will be seven rounds of interviews (a stand and delivercextemporaneous speech, two personal rounds, facilitation, media, key state holder round robin, and a one-on-one with all nine committee members). If selected to serve as one of the six National FFA Officers, Eide would start his year with two months of training.

Hunter Eide



The national officers travel over 100,000 miles visiting FFA chapters and state associations nationwide, advocating for agriculture, agriculture education and FFA nationally and internationally. Responsibilities include presenting workshops, giving speeches,cand meeting FFA members at different state FFA conventions and camps; meeting leaders in Washington, D.C.; and planning at their home base in Indianapolis, IN.

Eide,cas one of 37 candidates, will begin interviews in person October 21st in Indianapolis and continue with candidate activities until the 2021-2022 National FFA Officer team is announced, on Saturday, October 30th, at the final National FFA Convention session.

–South Dakota FFA