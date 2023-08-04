Eight SD FFA Agri-scientists Advance to National Competition

(Bath, SD) – The National FFA Agriscience Fair is for FFA members interested in the science and technology of agriculture. Students compete in one of six categories: animal systems; environmental services/natural resources systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social systems. There are Jr. High, 9-10th grade, and 11-12th grade divisions.

State FFA Agriscience Fair winners submit their written research papers to the national level and ten projects in each division are selected to advance and present their project for competition at the national level. Finalists will give a presentation on their project over zoom to judges and the top three in each division will be announced and recognized on stage during the National FFA Convention. National FFA just released the finalists to advance as national finalists and SD has 7 individual and team projects, consisting of 8 FFA members that will be competing at the national level:

Animal Systems Category – Atlee Olson, Belle Fourche, Division 3

Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems Category – Khloie Klinkhammer, McCook Central, Division 1 and Lauren Roling, McCook Central, Division 3

Plant Systems Category – Tanner Eide, Gettysburg, Division 5

Power, Structural and Technical Systems Category – Abbie Chase & Ava Sieverding, McCook Central, Division 4

Social Systems Category – Alyssa Roling, McCook Central FFA, Division 1 and Madison Lauck, McCook Central FFA, Division 3

Finalists receive a travel stipend to assist with expenses as a special project of the SD FFA Foundation, sponsored by the Franken Family, Fall River Feedyard, Ducks Unlimited, Koupal Lazy EY Angus Ranch, Dry Creek Farm & Ranch, the Pennington County Conservation District, Farm Credit Services of America, SD Research & Promotion Council, Brian and Codi Mills, Carl and Kari Sanders, Butler Machinery, CTE Global, Inc., ADM Harrold, Miller, Tulare, Titan International, SD Biotech Association, Summit Carbon Solutions.

–South Dakota FFA