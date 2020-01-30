Eilish Kelsey



Eilish Kelsey is the daughter of Heidi Vossler. Eilish has grown up on small scale farms and ranches. She has been involved in 4-H since she can remember and was involved in FFA in all four years of high school.

Her mom had her on horses when she was knee high to a grasshopper.

As a 4-H-er, she was able to compete and hold the county’s HDC title. That helped her realize her love for queening. Queening serves as an amazing learning experience and a great way to reach out to people.

Eilish’s later father Mike Kelsey was her biggest fan, supporting her and her crazy dreams including taking part in this queen contest.