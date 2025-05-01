Eisenbraun Cattle Co. Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 29, 2025



Location: Sale at the ranch, Cactus Flat, SD



Auctioneer: Wyatt Schaack



Averages:

22 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $6,488





Eisenbraun Cattle Co. held their annual Angus bull sale at the ranch just off the interstate by Cactus Flat on Apr. 29. Beautiful spring evening sale following a weekend of rain showers in across the region. Eisenbraun Cattle Co. is fairly new to the seed-stock business, but have been in the cattle business since 1907. For the past 45 years, they have taken every calf from start to finish, consistently reaching 90 percent CAB and 70 percent prime.

This was a smaller sale in numbers, but with the increase in their registered cows, expect more next year and in the years to come from this progressive operation.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 1, ECC Fair-N-Square 494, Mar. 21, 2024 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x Connealy Consensus 7229 to John Deurmier, Eureka, SD for $10,500.



Lot 5, ECC Fireball 415, Feb. 22, 2024 son of GB Fireball 672 x Schaack SC of 6193 to JT Moon, Creighton, SD for $10,250.



Lot 13, ECC Legend 478, Apr. 16, 2024 son of Schaack Legend 0248 x SUA Confidence 306 to Trevor Williams, Interior, SD for $8,500.



Lot 17, ECC Fair-N-Square 495, Mar. 21, 2024 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x HA Cowboy 5405 to Jeff Jones, Midland, SD for $8,500.



