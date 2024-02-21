Ekstrum Simmental Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: 02/02/2024

Location: At the ranch near Kimball SD

Auctioneer: Justin Tupper

Averages: 47 Yrling Bulls $6,218



The Ekstrum’s have been raising Simmental cattle for over 45 yrs. They raise bulls that fit all programs and understand their customers sell cattle by the pound. A great set of bulls were offered to a active bidding crowd. Top Selling Bulls LOT 14 EKR DARK KNIGHT 370L 2-12-23 son of LFE The Riddler 323B x CCE EKR Ms Hoosier 370A to Sorenson Ranch Williston ND for $11,500; LOT 28 EKR WYATT 5L 1-31-23 son of Erixon Hatfield 12H x CCE EKR Ms Wildcat 026X to Roger Kadrmas Dickinson ND for $10,000; LOT 43 EKR HAWKEYE 1L 1-20-23 son of BGS/BM Captain Scream 63D x CCE EKR Ms Elderado 572C to Vern Richards Kadoka SD for $10,000; LOT 16 EKR CUSTER 643L 2-13-23 son of LFE The Riddler 323B x CCE EKR Miranda 643D to Kip Julson Garretson SD for $9,500; LOT 17 EKR BLACK CLOUD 662L 3-2-23 son of LFE The Riddler 323B x CCE EKR Ms Tonto 662D to Dorwart’s Farm Kimball SD for $9,250; LOT 24 EKR RANGER 945L 2-11-23 son of DJF Palisades J170 x EKR Spider Woman 945G to Josh Burgud SD for $9,000; LOT 37 EKR ERIC 619L 2-19-23 son of MRL Playmaker 36G x CCE EKR Melania 619D to Colton Baylor KS for $8,000

Vern Richards of Kadoka SD bought 2 front end bulls. e034bb707c7f-20240203_135223

Clay Ekstrom and Justin Tupper welcome everyone. d50ddcd2fe25-20240203_130310