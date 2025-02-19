Ekstrum Simmentals Sale

TSLN Rep: Curt Westland



Date of Sale: Feb. 1, 2025



Location: At the ranch, Kimball, South Dakota



Auctioneer: Justin Tupper



Averages:

37 yearling bulls $6,189





It was an absolutely gorgeous day for the annual Ekstrum bull sale. Proven Genetics, real world performance, and unmatched potential is what you will find with this set of bulls. After viewing the tremendous set of bulls and a few bred heifers, folks made there way to the seats for a great lunch followed by the sale.

Lot 43 EKR SPLIT ROCK 867M was the top selling bull at $10,500 and went to Tracy Burgod of Ipswitch, SD.

Lot 10 sold for $10,000 and is headed to Williston, ND with Sorenson Ranch.

Lot 19 also brought a final bid of $10,000 from Cody Frei, Halliday, ND.

Lot 25 also bringing $10,000 purchased by Dorwart Farms, Kimball, SD.

The top selling bred heifer was purchased by Tate VonEye, Gann Valley, SD.

