Ekstrum Simmentals

Clay Ekstrom gives the opening remarks.

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: Feb. 4, 2023

Location: Kimball SD

Auctioneer: Justin Tupper

Averages:

36 yearling bulls $6,027





The Ekstrum family held their annual yearling bull sale at the ranch on Feb. 4, 2023 near Kimball, S.D. The sale consisted of both red and black Simmental and Sim/Angus bulls. The bull quality was outstanding and sold to a large crowd on hand.

TOP SELLING BULLS.

Lot 24 EKR MONTE CARLO 945K, 2-11-22, son of SKORS BLACKJACK 62G X EKR SPIDER WOMAN 945G, to Robert Bosworth, Plankinton S.D. for $16,500.

Lot 28 EKR RAGNAR 104K, 2-22-22, son of SUNNY VALLEY THUNDER 56G X CCE EKR MS TC 104Y, to Dusty Kunkel, New Salem, N.D. for $16,500.

Lot 8 EKR BANE 370K, 2-28-22, son of LFE THE RIDDLER 323B X CCE EKR MS HOOSIER 370A, to Josh Burgod, Ipswich, S.D. for $10,000.

Lot 27 EKR EDISON 975K, 2-18-23, son of CDI INNOVATOR 325D X EKR MS INTERGRATE 975G, to Josh Burgod, Ipswich, S.D. for $9,750.

Lot 37 EKR SIGURD 809K, 2-13-22, son of SUNNY VALLEY THUNDER 56G X EKR MS STARTER 809F, to Cody and Cathy Frei, Halliday, N.D. for $8,500.

Lot 31 EKR THUNDER STRUCK 145K, 2-17-22, son of SUNNY VALLEY THUNDER 56G X CCE EKR MS BRAVO 145Y, to Jacob Haag, Fredonia N.D., for $8,000.

Lot 13 EKR MOUNTIE 643K, 2-7-23, son of LFE THE RIDDLER 323B X CCE EKR MIRANDA 643D, to Robert Bosworth, Plankinton S.D., for $8,000.

Lot 38 EKR ANSE 887K, 2-5-22, son of ERIXON HATFIELD 12H X EKR MS ELWAY 887F, to Austin Bjerkaas, Viborg, S.D. for $8,000.

Customers evaluate the bulls before the sale.

