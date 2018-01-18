ELD Meetings: Rapid City, Jan. 23, 31

South Dakota Stockgrowers Association and the Black Hills Stock Show will host two informational meetings during the 60th Annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. South Dakota Highway Patrol Captain John Broers and members of the SD Highway Patrol will be in attendance to answer questions and explain enforcement of the trucking regulations in the state.

"We know that the ELD mandate is bringing a lot of concern and confusion to folks who are hauling livestock to sales and events like the Black Hills Stock Show for exhibitions and rodeo performances. We invite those folks to join us for these meetings to find out how these rules will apply to their specific situations," said Ron Jeffries.

The public is invited to attend the meetings to be held on Tuesday, January 23 during the horse events at the Central States Fair Grounds, and on Wednesday, January 31 during the cattle events at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.

"With the Highway Patrol coming to this meeting, we hope that everyone can get specific details on how the trucking regulations will affect them so we can get away from the rumors that are circulating," said Gary Deering, President of the S.D. Stockgrowers Association. "We're going to keep working on amendments to these rules to make it easier for agriculture haulers to comply, but the reality is that these rules are likely not going away."

"If you want to know specifics of how these rules affect you and what you need to do to comply, please make the time to attend one of these information sessions with the SD Highway Patrol."

For more information, please contact SD Stockgrowers at 605-342-0429 or the Black Hills Stockshow at 605-355-3861.

–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association