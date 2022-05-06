Elk management advisory group to meet May 10

HELENA – The Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group will meet via Zoom on May 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. The meeting will be streamed on the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks website.

Anyone interested in offering comment during the public comment portion of the meeting must register on the FWP website by noon on May 9. This will be the group’s fourth meeting.

The group is composed of 12 citizens, selected by FWP, who represent a broad range of viewpoints and experience. The group is tasked with developing a set of recommendations to address elk management issues and improve relationships among stakeholders.

The group’s recommendations will be presented to FWP Director Hank Worsech by July 31.

For more information about the advisory group and to watch the May 10 meeting, go to https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/elk-management-citizen-advisory-group .

–Montana Fish, Wildlife Parks