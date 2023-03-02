Elston Lone Tree Ranch & Burchill Angus Annual Bull Sale

Wes Elston gives the opening remarks.

Wes Elston gives the opening remarks.

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Feb. 23, 2023



Location: Valley City ND



Auctioneer: Rowdy Benson



Averages:

48 two year old bulls $5,260



Comments

The Elston family along with Burchill Angus held their annual bull sale Feb 23, 2023, inside the North Dakota Winter Show Building. The weather was rough with roads still being closed but the sale was very good. Congratulations on a great sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS

Lot 15 $8,000, ELTR COALITION 178, 4-11-21, son of U-2 COALITION 206C X ERICA 613 , to Kris Karlgard, Litchville, ND.

Lot 14 $7,500, ELTR COALITION 1132, 4-15-21, son of U-2 COALITION ELTR BEEBE QUEEN 667, to Miles Bentz, Steele, ND.

Lot 6 $7,250, BA TIMELESS 120, 4-7-21, son of WMR TIMELESS 081 X ERICA 605, to ND buyer.

Lot 8 $6,750, ELTR TIMELESS 115, 4-6-21, son of WMR TIMELESS 081 X ELTR ERICA 689, to Miles Bentz, Steele, ND.

Lot 29 $6,750, ELTR TIMELESS 1120, 4-14-21, son of WMR TIMELESS 081 X EVERGREEN 401, to Derek Ebok McClusky, ND.

Lot 30 $6,750, ELTR TIMELESS 153, 4-9-21, son of WMR TIMELESS 081 X ELTR ERICA 799 to Corey Hugelen, Grassy Butte, ND.

