Emerging Beef Industry Leaders Receive CME Group Scholarships

Recipients Recognized During CattleCon 2025 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Feb. 5, 2025) – Ten students pursuing careers in the beef industry were awarded $1,500 scholarships by the National Cattlemen’s Foundation (NCF) and recognized during CattleCon 2025 in San Antonio. The CME Group Beef Industry Scholarship program recognizes talented and thoughtful students emerging as industry leaders.

The 2025 CME Group Beef Industry Scholarship recipients are:

• Mattie Flohr of Danville, Indiana, Oklahoma State University

• Bennett Gordon of Whitewood, South Dakota, Oklahoma State University

• Mia Jess of Lubbock, Texas, Texas Tech University

• Ty Jones of Scottsville, Kentucky, Oklahoma State University

• Taylor Lacek of Brookings, South Dakota, South Dakota State University

• Chase Litton of Boonville, Missouri, Oklahoma State University

• Whitney Peck of Fredonia, Kentucky, University of Kentucky

• Hailey Rydberg of Essex, Iowa, University of Northern Iowa

• Wyatt Stowell of Fox Lake, Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin River Falls

• Spencer Walahoski of Overton, Nebraska, West Texas A&M University

“Every year it is a privilege to recognize outstanding students passionate about pursuing careers in the cattle industry,” said NCF Chair Dave True. “Thanks to CME Group for making this scholarship possible.”

Introduced in 1989 and sponsored by CME Group, the scholarship identifies and encourages talented students who play a vital role in the future of food production. Students studying education, communication, production, research or other areas related to the beef industry are eligible to apply for the annual scholarship program.

The National Cattlemen’s Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was first organized in 1972. It provides charitable, scientific and educational activities to benefit the cattle industry. For more information, visit http://www.nationalcattlemensfoundation.org .

–National Cattlemen’s Beef Association