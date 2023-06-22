Energy co-op honors ‘Beef Bucks’ couple Bob and Nancy Montross

DE SMET — Bob and Nancy Montross may not be ambassadors by profession, but the husband-and-wife team from De Smet has more than fulfilled that role over the years with advocacy for not only their home turf, but also for Beef Bucks and projects like their beloved Highway 14 Trail & Observation Tower project.

The Montross’s most recent recognition came on May 25 in the form of the “Who Powers You” contest, hosted by Touchstone Energy Cooperative, and its $3,000 grand prize.

“It was very exciting. We had no idea that we could do something like that, or that we were even considered for something like that,” Nancy Montross said in a phone interview. “What we do, we don’t do for praise — we do because we feel like (De Smet) needs us to help do that, and surrounding communities.”

“It’s quite an honor, is the way we take it,” Bob Montross added. “Pretty cool, pretty cool project. One of the neatest things we’ve ever been honored for. We appreciate it very much.”

They were nominated by Rita Anderson, the economic development director of the De Smet Development Corp., and who has worked with the Montrosses on several projects.

Grand vision

The $3,000 prize will go toward the Highway 14 project, the Montrosses said — and it’s a project that, once fully realized, could add yet another tourism draw to the De Smet area, which is already renowned for its ties to Laura Ingalls Wilder of “Little House” fame and her homesteading family.

“We’d like to eventually see it become Laura Ingalls Wilder State Park,” Bob Montross said. “That’s kind of a dream, but maybe it will come true. We think it could become something pretty big because all these things out here on the property relate to Laura Ingalls Wilder.”

A dream it may be right now, but dreams have to begin somewhere, and that somewhere started with a story in the Brookings Register that led the Montrosses to the doorstep of none other than Bryon Noem, the husband of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

The Montrosses said they went to Noem’s insurance office in Bryant with information on three projects they supported, and Noem liked all three. Noem then invited Game, Fish and Parks Secretary Kevin Robling to join them, and they went to the proposed project site on U.S. Highway 14 near De Smet. The Montrosses kicked around the dream, the vision, they had for the property, and Noem and Robling backed it.

Odds are, it’ll take a good chunk of time for the Montrosses and their supporters to fully realize the potential within the Highway 14 Trail & Observation Tower project. But, maybe not as long as one would think, especially with the National Park Service now lending a hand as well, including offering some great ideas, the couple said.

Jump in feet first

So, how do people in area communities with great ideas turn them into something that gains, and keeps, attention? Well, it involves guts and a can-do attitude.

“Just charge forward. That’s what you have to do. Don’t sit back and wait for somebody to do it,” Nancy Montross said.

“Look around and see what you think should be changed or done,” Bob Montross added. “Don’t be scared to reach out and see if you can’t make something happen.”

Involvement is critical, Nancy Montross said, and even more so when it comes to getting younger generations on board.

“I guess we call them kids at our age — they aren’t exactly kids anymore, probably have young families of their own — but if we want to keep our community vibrant, we’ve got to have those people involved,” she observed. “We’ve got to have those generations upcoming, too.”

Well-earned reputations

The couple is more than familiar with getting involved with their community. It’s something they’ve been doing for years while also running a farming and cattle operation, and it’s earned him a reputation as a “promoter” and her as an “organizer.”

So, how’d that come about?

“Well, I guess I’m always coming up with some idea, and she’s my backup,” Bob Montross said. “I have to run it by her and see how it sounds.”

“I like to say that Bob’s the thinker and I’m the doer,” Nancy Montross said as her husband laughed. “He has the thoughts, and I have to put the effort into doing it.”

“(We) kind of always got something going on,” Bob Montross said. “I tell everybody we’ve been turning dirt and pushing cows for way over 50 years over here by De Smet and never had time to do many things in the community, like the people on the fire department, the ambulance crew and those good things.”

He continued, “Now we’ve got a little bit more time. We’re kind of semi-retired — we’re still in the game, but we’re always thinking about something we should do. We’re both fourth-generation families here in our community. I don’t know. Maybe we got too much time? Maybe we should be pushing more cows? I don’t know. We like to see things happen, and there’s a lot of great things happening in De Smet and the surrounding area.”

To that effect, Bob Montross related an experience that made him think long and hard. As a member of De Smet’s cemetery board, one day last fall he was at the cemetery — which is the resting place for members of the Ingalls family — when he realized many of its visitors were decidedly not from De Smet or the surrounding area. He encountered people from Detroit and as far away as Britain and France.

“I’ve been here all my life, but just didn’t realize how big some of these things were around here,” he said. “All these people were out here, and we’re pretty proud of it.”

He also didn’t realize how much of a phenomena pheasant hunting was in South Dakota, with hopeful hunters flying in from other parts of the nation and world, for a long time because he was so focused on the family’s farming and cattle operations.

“Like Bob said, we’re both fourth-generation here,” Nancy Montross said. “If it wasn’t for the generations before us putting forth the effort that we’re trying to do now, we wouldn’t have the town that we have. De Smet is quite an aggressive little town and our forefathers were really good about thinking things to go forward with.”

Promoting beef

If you love beef, then you have more than likely heard of Beef Bucks. You can thank the Montrosses for that.

“It’s dear to our heart,” Bob Montross said. “We started the Beef Bucks program.”

The program’s roots stretch back to its founding in 1997, but they were ahead of the game even then, having beforehand kicked off the founding of the Kingsbury County Cattlemen’s Association. In time, its membership rolls would include South Dakota Gov. Bill Janklow, U.S. Sen. Tom Daschle and SDSU President Peggy Gordon (Elliott) Miller.

Among other things, the association was known for its beef luncheon in the Capitol rotunda in Pierre for 12 or 13 years.

Bob and Nancy enjoy a beef meal at one of their favorite Huron restaurants. Bob and Nancy Montross | Courtesy photo Montross

“That got to be a pretty big deal, and an annual deal during the session,” Bob Montross noted. “We went out there and served French dip sandwiches.”

Change, however, is good and, thus, Beef Bucks took center stage for the Montrosses in the late 1990s. And, while it may have been small then, it certainly isn’t nowadays in the 2020s.

“That’s gotten bigger than we ever thought it would be,” Bob Montross said. “(It) got us on the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ television show … (and) that opened a lot of avenues for us. It (also) got us involved with SDSU — three, four years ago, we got invited over to Friends of the Beef Industry at Beef Bowl.”

The Montrosses added that Beef Bucks also led them to become involved with SDSU’s veterinary program, as well as Little International.

“On and on it goes … it just brought us in contact with so many people from one side of the country to the other,” Bob Montross said of Beef Bucks.

You can count “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak among those people. “We’ve been told that Pat Sajak likes the way the words ‘Beef Bucks’ flows off his tongue,” Bob Montross said.

Then there’s the interest from Texas about starting a Beef Bucks-like program there. Oh, and while we’re on the subject, let’s not forget the Nashville steakhouse that called the Montrosses to inquire about Beef Bucks after a customer used them in the business.

“It’s just amazing where the Beef Bucks program has went,” Bob noted. “We’re pretty proud of that.”

Beef Bucks can be used anywhere in the United States. Find more information at http://www.beefbucks.org/ .

“We love to talk about the cattle business. It’s dear to our heart. Cattle business has been our livelihood for all years. So it’s a perfect fit,” Bob Montross said.

In closing, it would appear the Montrosses are a perfect fit for many endeavors, as folks in and around De Smet can attest to. The recognition from Touchstone Energy Cooperative’s “Who Powers You” contest is but the icing on the cake and, odds are, it won’t be the last readers hear of De Smet’s favorite husband-and-wife team.

-Reprinted with permission from the Brookings Register