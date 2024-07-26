Energy needs: Feds propose corridor to move energy, some say it will transmit electricity out of rural America

NRECA Seeks Supreme Court Stay of EPA Power Plant Rule Amid growing threats to the electric grid, NRECA asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to put the Environmental Protection Agency’s final on hold. NRECA after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an earlier request to stay the rule. “This rule poses a significant threat to affordable and reliable electricity for millions of Americans, especially as power demand skyrockets across the nation,” NRECA CEO Jim Matheson said. “A Supreme Court stay is necessary to prevent immediate harm to the nation’s electric grid and the American economy.” The , which the EPA released in April, requires most existing coal plants operating past the start of 2039 and new baseload gas-fired facilities to capture at least 90% of their carbon emissions by 2032. To comply with the rule, most of those plants would need to shut down or install costly carbon capture technology that has not been adequately demonstrated. In May, NRECA filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the rule. the regulation would make them spend billions of dollars on compliance, substantially raising costs for members. The rule could force co-ops to deploy carbon capture systems that may not satisfy the agency’s emissions targets or build renewable energy facilities that are not as reliable as traditional resources. “The path outlined by the EPA is unlawful, unrealistic and unachievable,” Matheson said. “We are confident that the Supreme Court will recognize the immediate need for a stay given the grave consequences posed by this rule to an already stressed grid.” Amid growing threats to the electric grid, NRECA asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to put the Environmental Protection Agency’s final power plant greenhouse gas rule on hold. NRECA filed the new application for stay after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an earlier request to stay the rule. “This rule poses a significant threat to affordable and reliable electricity for millions of Americans, especially as power demand skyrockets across the nation,” NRECA CEO Jim Matheson said. “A Supreme Court stay is necessary to prevent immediate harm to the nation’s electric grid and the American economy.” The final rule , which the EPA released in April, requires most existing coal plants operating past the start of 2039 and new baseload gas-fired facilities to capture at least 90% of their carbon emissions by 2032. To comply with the rule, most of those plants would need to shut down or install costly carbon capture technology that has not been adequately demonstrated. In May, NRECA filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the rule. Several co-ops have said the regulation would make them spend billions of dollars on compliance, substantially raising costs for members. The rule could force co-ops to deploy carbon capture systems that may not satisfy the agency’s emissions targets or build renewable energy facilities that are not as reliable as traditional resources. “The path outlined by the EPA is unlawful, unrealistic and unachievable,” Matheson said. “We are confident that the Supreme Court will recognize the immediate need for a stay given the grave consequences posed by this rule to an already stressed grid.”

The US Department of Energy recently released a national map with several proposed “transmission corridors.” One corridor appears to cover most of South Dakota and Nebraska, with a small finger extending into southwest North Dakota.

Phase 2 of the plan, Preliminary Lists and Comments, has apparently ended. The comment deadline for the proposal corridors concluded June 24, 2024.

According to the DOE, it has the authority to “designate any geographic area as a National Interest Electric Transmission Corridor (NIETC) if the Secretary finds that consumers are harmed by a lack of transmission in the area and that the development of new transmission would advance important national interests in that area, such as increased reliability and reduced consumer costs.”

A NIETC designation can “unlock” federal funds including $2.5 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and $2 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act, said the DOE.

Andy Buntrock, Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s strategic planning and communications vice president and Jeremy Severson, Basin’s vice president of transmission, said that the highlighted areas (corridors) on the map are corridors of existing infrastructure that may need updating or support additional transmission lines.

Severson, on behalf of Basin, submitted comments on the proposal to the DOE saying that they recognize a deficiency of the grid in this area with the lack of extra high voltage (EHV) transmission in southwestern North Dakota, western South Dakota and western Nebraska.

“That region of our service territory is lacking large EHV infrastructure that would allow additional load to be served, generation to be interconnected, as well as facilitate the transmission of power through the area,” he said.

“Load” is a term used in the world of electricity to describe demand for power.

Basin generates and transmits power, selling to 140 rural electric co-operative members in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana, Colorado and New Mexico such as Grand Electric Cooperative, Rushmore Electric Power Cooperative, and others in South Dakota.

While Basin generated nearly 85 percent of its power from coal in 2000 (4.2 percent was oil/diesel/jet fuel and 11 percent was from hydro), in 2023, its generation looked different, with only 35.2 percent coming from coal, 26 percent from wind, 15.6 percent from natural gas, 16.5 percent from market purchases, and the rest from hydro, oil/diesel/jet fuel and recovered energy.

Buntrock explained that coal generation has not decreased during those years, but that overall demand has increased, and wind and natural gas have grown to fill the gap.

The western half of South Dakota is lacking in the large infrastructure required to move power from north to south or south to north as well as from east to west and west to east, Severson explained.

He said that different areas have different “loads” at different times, and some of the generation methods, such as wind and solar, are not predictable, so sometimes there is more supply than needed in the region with a wind farm, for example, but transmitting the supply to the area of need isn’t possible with the lower voltage and lower capacity lines currently in existence.

Severson described the difference between “renewable” and “dispatchable” energy. He said coal and natural gas provide dispatchable energy, meaning it can be produced on demand and sent down the line as demand requires.

With renewable, or wind and solar, Basin cannot control the amount of power generated, and doesn’t know from moment to moment how much will be available, so a dispatchable energy source is essential to keep power available at all times.

Severson said that during winter storm Uri in 2021, extra power generation existed in the Dakotas and southern states were in need of power, but getting the power to those in need wasn’t possible due to transmission limitations.

Severson said he doesn’t believe this proposal could result in higher population areas such as those to the east or south being given a higher priority for electricity and the rural areas of the Dakotas and Nebraska being left without power in times when there may not be enough for all users.

Basin will continue to rely on its strategy of an all of the above generation portfolio. This includes the development of dispatchable electric generation, which tends to come from coal, gas, and hdyro, he said.

In fact the company is currently building a 600 megawatt natural gas unit. “Not a lot of places are doing that, but our cooperative is doing it because we understand the need for this type of generator to supply electricity. We use wind and solar when they are there, but when they are not, we need another source,” Buntrock said.

In South Dakota, the Public Utilities Commission maintains citing authority over wind farms with a capacity of 100 megawatts or more. Smaller wind projects are not regulated by the commission.

Buntrock said there is increased demand for electricity, even in the Dakotas, due to a variety of needs such as manufacturing, residential, crypto currencies, datacenters, fuel industries and more. “We’re experiencing a huge load growth from all kinds of industries,” he said. “We have reliable power in the Midwest and think that’s attracting businesses of all categories to our area, plus we have good workers in the Midwest and Great Plains, and from a regulatory perspective we are probably more business friendly,” he added.

Melissa Maher, the manager of Moreau Grand Electric Cooperative, which serves Ziebach, Corson and Dewey Counties, South Dakota, said that in her position, she always makes decisions based on “the member at the end of the line” in her cooperative.

She said that the rural electric cooperatives have a history of working together and serving one another, knowing the favor will be returned when needed.

Maher fears that with more federal involvement and subsidization of renewable energy as well as transmission lines, rural electric cooperatives could lose their autonomy.

Wind is a “must take” contract, explained Rick Nelson, Nebraska Rural Electric Association.

“Whenever the wind is blowing, whoever needs power has to take that. If Basin is taking that power from wind, their coal/gas or whatever the other option is, has to back off, and then they have to ramp back up when the wind or solar isn’t available,” he said.

Maher believes part of the reason the federal agency has identified a “need” for larger transmission lines is because of crypto currency mining centers, AI data centers, and other technological ventures that require large electrical loads.

“The load they require is unimaginable,” she said.

“What are these crypto loads going to do for the member at the end of the line? The way we work now, we are member owned and operated. We don’t cut each others’ throats. One co-op helps another, and our employees work 24/7 to get our customers back “on” when the power is out,” she said. She fears that corporate owners of transmission lines and power sources, will not be as concerned about “the member at the end of the line” as the rural-co-ops are.

“They are corporate America or even international investors. They are not rural America. They could care less about us,” she said.

Buntrock doesn’t believe that larger transmission lines will put the rural users at risk of losing their power, though. And neither does Nelson.

“Does this take away our control and can our power be taken from us? I don’t necessarily worry too much about that,” said Nelson.

He did say that the idea of the larger transmission lines is to transmit power from areas of supply to areas of demand, which theoretically keeps prices down.

However, he said that the wording “sounds good” to people on the coasts, but it appears that the Dakotas are the target area for wind farms, maybe because the populations are smaller.

Nelson believes that in order to address blackouts such as those caused by the Uri storm, power generation is needed more than higher powered transmission capabilities.

“Building generation that is dispatchable (coal or gas) and not intermittent (renewable) is what will alleviate the problem,” he said.

“Those in the renewable energy sector will say they are or will be as reliable. The real answer is we have to build or have available as much dispatchable generation as there are renewables. That covers the reliability but that can only be answered locally. I would say that the more renewables we have, the less reliable the system will be,” said Nelson.

Nelson does agree that larger transmission lines could and likely would facility the transfer of power from the Dakotas to other, more populous areas.

“The main reason to do this is to transport wind from North Dakota and South Dakota to other markets where they can utilize it,” said Nelson. “They talk about installing megawatts worth of wind in North Dakota and South Dakota so the main purpose is to get it to markets where they can sell it,” he said.

Nelson said that the DOE won’t necessarily be building new transmission lines – the federal grant money that is available will likely attract private builders, he said.