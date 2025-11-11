ENGLER PROGRAM LAUNCHES 2025 CHRISTMAS CATALOG

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Lincoln, Nebraska, Nov. 11, 2025 — Just in time for the holiday season, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program has launched its 2025 Engler Christmas Catalog — a curated shopping guide featuring more than 50 businesses built by Engler students, alumni and founders.

The catalog includes décor; apparel; baked goods; jewelry; candles; skincare products; premium beef and pork; and photography, event and marketing services. The catalog makes it easy to find holiday gift ideas and allows Nebraskans to support Engler entrepreneurs pursuing success.

“Behind every product in this catalog is a dreamer who decided to try,” said Hailey DeMers, chief creative officer of the Engler program. “And when we choose to support those dreamers, we don’t just buy a gift; we become part of the story they’re building.”

The catalog is available as an interactive digital flipbook and will be promoted throughout the holiday season across Engler platforms and partner networks. Print copies are also available upon request by emailing DeMers at h ailey.demers@unl.edu .

–UNL Extension