Enrollment Growth Reflects Teamwork and Student Success at NCTA

Dr. Kelly Bruns, Interim Executive Director of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, on campus in Curtis, Nebraska. (Photo by A. Taylor)

The fall semester is underway at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA) in Curtis, and I am proud to share good news about our enrollment numbers for 2025. The University of Nebraska system released its fall enrollment report last week, and NCTA recorded a 6 percent increase, bringing our campus enrollment to 213 degree-seeking students. When we include dual credit high school students, our total headcount is 232.

While enrollment across the NU system largely held steady, NCTA’s growth stands out as an encouraging sign of the impact we are making in workforce development and hands-on agricultural education. Every student counts—and each represents the dedication of faculty, staff, and recruiters who believe in our “Small Campus. Big Impact.” mission.

Much of our increase this fall is tied to the launch of the new online Veterinary Technician program, a flexible option that allows place-bound students to earn a degree and enter a career that is in high demand. This initiative would not have been possible without the tireless work of all who recruited, advised, and welcomed these students into the Aggie family.

While NCTA is known for its hands-on learning on our campus and ranch, the online vet tech program broadens our reach and supports students who otherwise might not have the opportunity to pursue higher education. University of Nebraska System President Jeffrey Gold emphasized in his recent State of the University Address, that we must continue to meet students where they are while equipping them for lifelong success.

Beyond the Vet Tech program, we also saw growth in new freshman enrollment, credit to the hard work of our recruiters, ambassadors, and faculty who ensure that students feel welcomed from the moment they arrive. Our faculty and staff have shared that this year’s freshman class is especially eager, engaged, and motivated. I couldn’t agree more.

Just this week, I stopped by the Ranch Horse Team practice and was struck by how students paused what they were doing, rode over to say hello, and extended a handshake from the saddle. That small act reflects the character of our students—and why we believe NCTA is such a special place and represents rural values.

Enrollment growth is never the result of one initiative alone. It comes from the combined efforts of residence life staff who keep our dorms welcoming, food service and custodial teams who make campus feel like home, and faculty who go the extra mile during every student visit. I want to especially thank our faculty and staff for all their efforts.

In addition to the numbers, it has been exciting to see NCTA in the media spotlight. Recently, the Nebraska Rural Radio Network visited campus to capture student stories, highlight our hands-on learning, and showcase opportunities here in Curtis. These features give prospective students and their families a window into the unique experience we offer, and I encourage everyone to share those stories on social media.

Each day, I see the commitment of our faculty, staff, and students to making NCTA a place where young people not only gain an education but also build confidence, character, and a future in agriculture. As we begin a new academic year, we appreciate our community of supporters who share our story and help us continue recruiting students from every county in Nebraska and beyond.

With teamwork, determination, and the strong foundation we already have in place, I know there will be more good news to come. Thank you for your support.

