Enter the National Junior Angus Show contests online

National Junior Angus Association (NJAA) members can enter their contest materials online again this year for the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) July 14-21 in Louisville, Kentucky. The online entry portal allows participants to upload their materials and entries online, in addition to the traditional method of submitting entries by mail or signing up at the NJAS.

The deadline for the graphic design, writing, photography, cook-off and auctioneering contests is May 15. Prepared speaking and career development entries are due by May 25, while team marketing powerpoints are no longer accepted after July 1. The portal for these contests will be closed June 28. Contest sign-up at NJAS will only be available for a limited time during check-in for extemporaneous speaking, poster, judging, team sales, team fitting, quiz bowl and scrapbook. Quiz bowl, team fitting, team marketing and team sales will maintain the same entry format: state advisors must complete and enter those contests at the NJAS.

Can’t wait to see you in July! NJAS is right around the corner. Entries can be submitted at angus.org/njaa. Contact the events and education department at 816.383.5100 or info@njaa.org for more information.

–National Junior Angus Association