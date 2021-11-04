Enter to Win a Load of Hay by Donating Cattle

Park County, Montana; October 29, 2021 — Montana Non-Profit, the Producer Partnership, needs cattle for processing just as Montana cattlemen and women need hay for the upcoming winter. To cater to both needs, the Producer Partnership kicked off their first annual “Donated Cattle Raffle” in which producers can donate a cow and be entered to win an entire load (30 round bales) of grass alfalfa hay.

“It’s a simple concept, we have spots secured for cattle processing and need cows to fill those spots; Montana cattlemen and women need hay. A generous donor bought a load of hay and donated it back to us, so why not pass it forward while furthering our mission of ending hunger in Montana?” Producer Partnership President Matt Pierson said.

Pierson explained the rules of the raffle, saying the contest would be cut off after 250 entries and each cow donated equals one entry.

To donate a cow and enter to win 30 bales of grass alfalfa hay, contact Matt Pierson at (406) 220-7223 or Program Administrator Mayzie Purviance Cremer at (903) 905-6029. To learn more about the Producer Partnership, visit http://www.producerpartnership.com .

How It Works: Step 1: The Producer, a farmer or rancher selects an animal(s) from their herd. This may be a cull animal. The Producer contacts Matt or one of our dedicated local volunteers offering the donation of the animal to the Partnership. If the animal meets Producer Partnership, federal, and state processing health and condition criteria, the process moves to Step 2. Step 2: The Producer (or an approved Partnership volunteer) loads the animal and transports it to a USDA or State processing facility that has been vetted and selected by the Partnership. When an approved processor is not available locally, the Partnership will pick up the animal from the Producer and transport it to an approved holding corral. When ready, the animal is processed into ground meat and the Partnership pays the bill. Step 3: When the frozen meat is ready for pickup, the Partnership contacts the local food bank, community center or other approved non-profit agency. The meat is either delivered by a Partnership volunteer or picked up by the receiving organization for individual distribution to those with food insecurity. The producer who donated said animal gets a tax receipt.

–Producer Partnership