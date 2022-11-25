Environmental Training for CAFOs – December Wednesday, December 7

An environmental training session for operators of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), will be held Wednesday, December 7, in Huron at the Crossroads Convention Center (100 Fourth St. S.W. in Huron, SD 57350). Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program following at 8:45 a.m. and concluding at approximately 4:45 p.m.

This current training program meets the training requirement of the General Water Pollution Control Permit for CAFOs as long as it is attended within three years of obtaining coverage under the new permit. Manure applicators, producers and any other interested individuals who are not currently applying for a permit can also benefit from the information and are encouraged to attend.

“Past attendees of this program have come away with at least one new practice they consider adopting related to land application, livestock feeding, air quality or soil conservation,” said Bob Thaler , Distinguished Professor & SDSU Extension Swine Specialist.

Presentations and Speakers

Water Quality – John McMaine , Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Water Management Engineer

, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Water Management Engineer Livestock Nutrition Options for Altering Nitrogen and Phosphorus Content of Manure – Bob Thaler , Distinguished Professor & SDSU Extension Swine Specialist

, Distinguished Professor & SDSU Extension Swine Specialist South Dakota DANR Livestock Permit Program – Jason Roggow, Natural Resources Engineer for the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources

Managing Nitrogen and Phosphorus in Land Applications of Manure – Anthony Bly , SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist

, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist Soil Erosion and Infiltration – Kent Vlieger, Soil Health Specialist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service

Air Quality and Odor – Xufei Yang , SDSU Extension Environmental Quality Engineer

Online Registration

Registration is required using the form below by December 6. To cover the cost of the event, registration is $50 for the first person from a farm or operation and includes lunch, breaks and training materials. Additional participants from the farm/operation can register for $50 to receive a binder or $25 for attendance only without additional binders.

For more information contact Bob Thaler at 605-688-5435 or John McMaine at 605-688-5141.

–SDSU Extension