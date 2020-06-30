Enviros petition APHIS to release information on livestock disposal
A coalition of environmentally minded groups have petitioned the Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to release information on how livestock owners are disposing of animals that cannot be sent to meatpacking establishments due to shutdowns and slowdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Food & Environment Reporting Network said today.
–The Hagstrom Report
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User