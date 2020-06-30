Enviros petition APHIS to release information on livestock disposal | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Enviros petition APHIS to release information on livestock disposal

News News |

A coalition of environmentally minded groups have petitioned the Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to release information on how livestock owners are disposing of animals that cannot be sent to meatpacking establishments due to shutdowns and slowdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Food & Environment Reporting Network said today.

–The Hagstrom Report

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more