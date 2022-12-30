EPA, Army Corps release final WOTUS rule

Mary-Thomas Hart

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) also found fault with the rule.

“For too long, farmers and ranchers have dealt with the whiplash of shifting WOTUS definitions,” said NCBA Chief Counsel Mary-Thomas Hart.

“Today, the Biden administration sought to finalize a WOTUS definition that will protect both our nation’s water supply and cattle producers across the nation. While the rule retains longstanding, bipartisan WOTUS exclusions for certain agricultural features, it creates new uncertainty for farmers, ranchers, and landowners across the nation.”

“The timing of this rule could not be worse,” added Hart. “The Supreme Court is currently considering Sackett v. EPA, which will provide much-needed clarity related to the WOTUS definition. Today’s final rule seeks to directly preempt ongoing Supreme Court litigation, leaving farmers and ranchers with more questions than answers.”

NCBA noted it had previously called for EPA to retain agricultural exclusions for small, isolated, and temporary water features that commonly appear on farms and ranches.

“These exclusions have broad support and were included in WOTUS rules under both Republican and Democratic administrations,” NCBA said.

“The rule fails to clearly exempt isolated and ephemeral features from federal jurisdiction and relies on ‘case-by-case’ determinations to assess whether a feature is federally regulated. Today’s rule is a far cry from the regulatory certainty provided by the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, creating a significant and costly burden for agricultural producers,” NCBA said.