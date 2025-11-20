EPA, Army Corps releases revised WOTUS rule

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle, on Monday announced a proposed rule that they said “would establish a clear, durable, common-sense definition of ‘waters of the United States'” (WOTUS) under the Clean Water Act. EPA has been under pressure for years to write a WOTUS rule because there were conflicting Supreme Court decisions about federal responsibility for waters that cross state lines. Various definitions of WOTUS have been challenged in the courts. Zeldin and Telle maintained that the new proposed rule “follows the Supreme Court decision in Sackett and delivers on the Trump administration’s commitment to protect America’s waters while providing the regulatory certainty needed to support our nation’s farmers who feed and fuel the world and advance EPA’s Powering the Great American Comeback initiative.”

The agencies said they developed this proposed rule using input from multiple sources, including a pre-proposal recommendations docket, information from nine public listening sessions, and consultation comments from states, tribes, and local governments. The agencies said that “key proposed revisions” include:

“Defining key terms like ‘relatively permanent,’ ‘continuous surface connection,’ and ‘tributary’ to appropriately delineate the scope of WOTUS consistent with the Clean Water Act and Supreme Court precedent;

“Establishing that jurisdictional tributaries must connect to traditional navigable waters either directly or through other features that provide predictable and consistent flow;

“Reaffirming that wetlands must be indistinguishable from jurisdictional waters through a continuous surface connection, which means that they must touch a jurisdictional water and hold surface water for a requisite duration year after year;

“Strengthening state and tribal decision-making authority by providing clear regulatory guidelines while recognizing their expertise in local land and water resources;

“Preserving and clarifying exclusions for certain ditches, prior converted cropland, and waste treatment systems;

“Adding a new exclusion for groundwater; and “Incorporating locally familiar terminology, such as “wet season,” to help determine whether a water body qualifies as WOTUS;

“In addition, the limitation to wetlands that have surface water at least during the wet season and abut a jurisdictional water will further limit the scope of permafrost wetlands that are considered to have a continuous surface connection under the proposed rule. These proposed changes are intended to provide clarity and consistency to the continuous surface connection definition.”

The proposed rule will be published in the Federal Register and open for public comment for 45 days. EPA and the Army will host two public meetings, both in-person and online.Details about commenting either in writing or during a public meeting can be found on EPA’s website. “The agencies look forward to reviewing public comment while working to expeditiously develop a final rule,” a news release said.ReactionsCongressional Republicans and farm and manufacturing leaders praised the rule while congressional Democrats, the Waterkeeper Alliance and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation criticized it.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said, “For too long, WOTUS allowed Washington to overreach into the everyday work of farmers, ranchers, and landowners.””Today’s action is a strong step in finally delivering a clear, practical definition that ends the needless permitting headaches created by the Biden-era rule,” Thompson said.”By following through on a promise to rural America, Administrator Zeldin is restoring certainty and trust where it’s long been needed.”

Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., noted that he had fought against what he called the “regulatory overreach” of the Biden and Obama administrations, but was also cautious in his reaction, urging North Dakotans to submit comments on the rule. “The impact of the Biden-era WOTUS rule would have been far-reaching and costly,” Hoeven said.”Our farmers, ranchers and energy producers, among many others, would have been bogged down in federal permitting for everyday activities, imposing an unworkable regulatory burden and inflating not only their operating costs, but ultimately prices for consumers.”

“That’s why I worked to hold back this regulatory overreach under the Biden and Obama administrations and support the Trump administration in advancing a WOTUS definition that respects private property rights and the regulatory role of states. I appreciate Administrator Zeldin for working with us on this priority, and I encourage North Dakotans to submit their feedback to the EPA to ensure the final rule meets the needs of our state,” Hoeven said.

“We are pleased that the new rule protects critical water sources while respecting the efforts of farmers to protect the natural resources they’ve been entrusted with,” said American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall.”The Supreme Court clearly ruled several years ago that the government overreached in its interpretation of what fell under federal guidelines,” Duvall said.”We are still reviewing the entire rule, but we are pleased that it finally addresses those concerns and takes steps to provide much-needed clarity.”

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announced support for the rule. “Waters of the U.S. has been a longstanding and frustrating issue for family farmers and ranchers,” said NCBA President Buck Wehrbein, a Nebraska cattleman.”Every few years, the definition of a ‘water of the U.S.’ has changed. Often, this meant that small water features like prairie potholes or dry ditches suddenly fell under federal regulation.”

“NCBA has spent years fighting to protect cattle producers from excessive red tape. We went to the EPA, advocated on Capitol Hill, and even took this issue all the way up to the Supreme Court to protect our members from federal overreach. We appreciate the EPA finally fixing previous WOTUS rules and supporting America’s family farmers and ranchers,” Wehrbein said.NCBA explained, “The revised WOTUS rule ensures that only large bodies of water and their main tributaries fall under federal jurisdiction. Past WOTUS rules issued under the Obama and Biden administrations placed small, isolated water features under federal regulation. Prairie potholes, playa lakes, and even ditches that only carried water after large storms became regulated as if they were a large lake, river or ocean.”

The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA), applauds changes coming to Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule after voicing strong disappointment in recent years on harmful rules implemented by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The agency announced changes and the release of a new proposed rule on Monday which will redefine the highly contested WOTUS definition by rescinding many Biden-era definitions and removing over-bearing and far-reaching federal jurisdiction.

Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF USA – the nation’s largest cattle association that exclusively represents cattle farmers and ranchers – issued the following statement in response to the announcement:

“We are pleased the EPA and Army Corps are working to conform the WOTUS regulations under the Clean Water Act to the Supreme Court decision in Sackett. Our initial review suggests this proposed rule is a commonsense approach to meeting Congress’s objective in protecting genuine navigable waters.

“For years, an overly broad definition has created uncertainty and exposed landowners to the risk of federal enforcement for routine land management practices. Farmers and ranchers need the clarity provided by the proposed rule so they will know what does and what does not constitute Clean Water Act jurisdiction without having to incur considerable legal expenses associated with overreaching enforcement actions.”

–The Hagstrom Report with TSLN staff additions