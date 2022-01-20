EPA Region 8 hosting public listening session March 1 on the Draft Strategy to Reduce Lead Exposures and Disparities in U.S. Communities

Members of the public can register now to attend and/or provide verbal comment

DENVER (Jan. 19, 2022) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a series of upcoming public listening sessions on the Draft Strategy to Reduce Lead Exposures and Disparities in U.S. Communities (Lead Strategy), so communities and stakeholders can provide their comments on the Agency’s plan. Ongoing exposures to lead in the environment present a health risk to too many people nationwide. Very low levels of lead in children’s blood have been linked to adverse effects on intellect, concentration and academic achievement. The draft Lead Strategy lays out approaches to strengthen public health protections, address legacy lead contamination for communities with the greatest exposures and promote environmental justice.

“Communities of color and low-income communities are often disproportionately exposed to lead, which can cause life-long negative effects,” said Carlton Waterhouse, EPA deputy assistant administrator for the Office of Land and Emergency Management. “Today, we are inviting all communities exposed to lead and other stakeholders to share their perspectives so that EPA can ensure that our Draft Strategy to Reduce Lead Exposures and Disparities in U.S. Communities is as comprehensive as possible.”

“Public input is an essential element of the important work we do at EPA to make sure communities have lead-free environments,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “We encourage people to attend on March 1 and provide public comment so that together we can work to reduce lead exposure in our communities.”

Virtual public listening sessions will be held in all 10 of EPA’s geographic offices. EPA Region 8, which serves Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming and 28 Tribal Nations, will hold a listening session on March 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. mountain standard time. Registration will be required to attend the event. Registration links to each regional listening session can be found on EPA’s website at: https://www.epa.gov/lead/draft-strategy-reduce-lead-exposures-and-disparities-us-communities . Interpretation and disability access support will be provided.

During this event, registered members of the public will have an opportunity to share their comments on EPA’s draft Lead Strategy with EPA senior officials and managers. Those interested in speaking may sign up for a 3-minute speaking slot at the time of registration.

Members of the public who are unable to attend this event are encouraged to attend any of the 10 listening sessions or to submit comments via the docket at: http://www.regulations.gov , Docket ID: EPA-HQ-OLEM-2021-0762 until March 16, 2022.

For details on the draft Lead Strategy, the virtual listening sessions, or how to provide public comment, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/lead/draft-strategy-reduce-lead-exposures-and-disparities-us-communities .

–EPA