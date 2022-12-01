EPA releases Renewable Fuel Standard for 2023-2025

The Environmental Protection Agency, Dec. 1, released its proposed rule for the Renewable Fuel Standard for the years 2023-2025.

The EPA said in the announcement, “This proposal includes steady growth of biofuels for use in the nation’s fuel supply for 2023, 2024, and 2025.”

“Because the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 (EISA) does not include volumes after 2022, this is the first time that EPA is setting these proposed biofuel volume targets without using those outlined in statute. When setting biofuel volumes for years after 2022, EPA must consider a variety of factors specified in the statute, including costs, air quality, climate change, implementation of the program to date, energy security, infrastructure issues, commodity prices, and water quality and supply.”

“This proposed rule would increase U.S. energy security by reducing U.S. oil imports by roughly 160,000 to 180,000 barrels of oil per year over the time frame of the proposed rule, 2023 to 2025,” EPA added.“

The anticipated value of the energy security benefits over the time frame of the proposed rule ranges from $200-$223 million per year.”

EPA also said “the proposal would have minimal impacts on the price of refined products.”

Corn and biofuels leaders generally praised the proposed rule, while soybean and biodiesel leaders were not as supportive.

In an analysis, DTN/Progressive Farmer noted that the proposal would increase the total volume of biofuels blended with petroleum products by more than 2 billion gallons between 2023 and 2025 and for the first time in the history of the RFS propose establishing RFS credits for electric vehicles.

DTN also noted that the proposal is required under a consent agreement with Growth Energy, to be finalized by June 14, 2023.

EPA said it is seeking comment on:

▪ the proposed volumes and how to appropriately balance these factors so that the program works for renewable fuel growers and producers, refiners and the union workers who operate these facilities, and fuel consumers.

▪ how this rule can intersect with continued viability of domestic oil refining assets, including merchant refineries, how best to support novel fuels like sustainable aviation fuels and clean hydrogen, and how to account for the new and updated incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act.

▪ how new regulations governing the generation of qualifying renewable electricity made from renewable biomass that is used for transportation fuel in electric vehicles would tie electricity generation from renewable biomass into the program for the first time.