Equine Herpes Virus forces cancelations

An organism too small to detect with the human eye has had a big impact on major horse events in the past few days.

Because of the discovery of Equine Herpes Virus (EHV), several events were canceled or postponed. The Barrel Futurities of America Championships held November 15-22 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma, was cancelled Nov. 18 – midway through the contest.

The BFA posted on social media, saying it had made the call to cancel the remainder of the event after receiving an update from the Oklahoma state veterinarian of a confirmed positive case of EHV.

The Millers’ Horse Palace and the Billings Livestock Sale also reported cancellations.

According to the Equine Disease Communication Center, as of Nov. 21, 2025, states with confirmed cases are as follows (all except the one noted are positive cases with neurologic signs):

Texas – 11

Oklahoma – 3 (plus one with no neurologic signs)

Louisiana – 3

Colorado – 1

New Mexico – 1

According to EDCC, a case in Maryland on Nov. 18, 2025, was unrelated to this outbreak.

Several rodeo competitors, futurity trainers and others have commented on social media with their quarantine status after having been in contact in recent days with potential carriers.

More information about EHV from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture:

Equine herpesvirus (EHV) is an equine virus that occurs in horse populations worldwide. EHV-1 often causes respiratory issues, which can be mild and self-limiting, or can evolve into Equine Herpes Myleoencephalopathy (EHM), which causes neurological issues for horses. EHV can spread easily and should be treated with isolation of sick horses and extra biosecurity measures.

FAQs Regarding EHV

How is it transmitted?

EHV spreads through horse contact, shared buckets and/or tack, contaminated trailers, airborne droplets from horses coughing or snorting and from people who handle exposed horses. Exposed horses should be isolated at least 30 feet, but as far as possible, from other horses.

Efforts to prevent air movement from exposed horses to unexposed horses should be made. Exposed horses are not allowed to move off the home premises until they have completed 14 days with no symptoms. Unexposed horses may travel to events, although it is recommended, they do not leave the premises unless truly necessary.

What are signs of EHV?

Fever over 101.5

Nasal Discharge

Lethargy

Hind end weakness

Any neurological issues

If you notice any of the symptoms, please contact your veterinarian immediately. Cases that show neurological issues are considered a medical emergency.

Learn more about EHV through the Equine Disease Communication Center’s EHV Fact Sheet

What should horse owners do if their horse was exposed?

If your horse was exposed and showing symptoms of EHV, please contact your veterinarian immediately. Learn more about keeping horses healthy: Tips for Keeping Horses Healthy