Equine Infectious Anemia found in Arizona horses

The horses in Arizona found to be infected with Equine Infections Anemia (EIA) have been euthanized and no further cases have been detected with surveillance testing in the area presently. Further investigation and surveillance is ongoing.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture received confirmation from the National Veterinary Services Laboratory that these four horses from a single premises in Maricopa county were positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA) virus. Investigation is ongoing including the historical movements of those horses and targeted disease surveillance efforts are being conducted in the area.

Equine Infectious Anemia is an incurable, contagious, viral disease of horses for which there is no vaccination or treatment available. Typically, most horse owners will have some familiarity with this disease as a NEGATIVE Coggin’s Test (EIA) is required for movement of horses across state lines. While not a state law, some show venues within the state may also require horses be tested for EIA to gain access to the grounds in order to compete. As a general part of a herd health plan (vaccines, deworming, dental health etc.), even if one is not hauling a horse across state lines, yearly routine blood work including a Coggin’s test to establish baseline and ongoing negative disease status may be considered.

–slightly edited news release from Arizona Department of Agriculture