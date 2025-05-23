Equine Research Survey Results

Since establishing its research program in 1960, the American Quarter Horse Foundation has awarded more than $13.5 million to 44 different non-profit educational institutions. This supported the completion of 464 projects aimed at advancing American Quarter Horse health and improving industry knowledge.

Our mission is to advance relevant basic and applied research that directly enhances the well-being of the American Quarter Horse and, consequently, the entire equine industry. All grant proposals aligned with this mission are considered, with special attention given to those addressing our specified areas of interest. The areas of interest for research funding are established on a three-year evaluation cycle, which currently includes equine welfare, genomics, infectious diseases, microbiome of the horse and nutrition.

This year, a survey was distributed to the AQHA membership prior to the 2025 AQHA Convention to gather feedback and better understand the research priorities of members. The survey was completed by 1,444 members in 24 different countries. Most members completing the survey were 45 years old or older, owned one to five horses managed on 25 acres or less and identified their primary horse involvement as showing, breeding or recreational purposes.

The top five areas of research interest based on this survey were:

Joint and bone health (soundness) Training and performance Reproduction/breeding Genetics/Genomics Colic

image-28

This survey reveals that the Foundation is funding research that aligns with the priorities of the members and identified areas of interest to the members that could receive more attention from the Foundation. Results from this survey will be taken into consideration while updating the specified areas of research interest for AQHF’s next three-year grant funding cycle of 2026 through 2028.

Finally, this survey indicates a lack of awareness of the Foundation’s research program and its outcomes (59 percent of members ranked themselves “not very aware”). Therefore, additional measures will be taken to disseminate our exciting research results over the coming months, as we roll out our new communication strategy. Look for upcoming website updates to provide research results and useful knowledge gained through the research projects supported by the Foundation.

The American Quarter Horse Foundation would like to thank everyone who took the time to participate in the membership survey. The feedback is invaluable and what our members shared – their priorities, preferences and ideas – is directly shaping how the future initiatives of the AQHF Equine Research Grant Program and educational offerings will be developed. Our members’ voices are guiding us to advance the shared mission as we work to create a more relevant, accessible and impactful grant program that truly serves our members’ needs and the health, wellbeing and performance of the American Quarter Horses we all care so deeply for. Together, we’re building a stronger future for both people and horses in our industry. We’re listening – and we’re taking action.

About the American Quarter Horse Foundation

The American Quarter Horse Foundation connects people and horses through charitable giving to support programs that preserve our horse’s legacy and further the well-being of the American Quarter Horse and the Quarter Horse family.

–AQHA