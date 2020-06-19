Obituary for Eric Nixon: 1954-2020

Funeral Services for Eric Nixon of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron Nebraska with Doctor Russ Seger officiating. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska.

Eric Nixon, 65, passed away on June 16, 2020 at his home in Chadron, Nebraska. He was born on November 15, 1954, to Eugene and Xenile (Wineteer) Nixon in Chadron, Nebraska.

Eric graduated from Chadron High School in 1972. After high school, Eric worked at the S&S Stores, did custom haying, and sheared sheep. Eric worked for the Pine Ridge Job Corps, where he worked for over 30 years until he retired on January 1, 2020.

Eric was married to Nancy E. (Lorenzini) Nixon. To this union 5 children were born: Brenna, Riley, Curtis, Lisa, and Lance. Eric was a 4-H member and leader, member of the Sugar Bars Legacy Association, and a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association.

Eric enjoyed ranching, raising and breeding his horses and goats. He was also a fun and friendly guy that was always willing to help others. Eric enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Eric is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; his father, Gene Nixon; brother Michael Eugene Nixon; daughters Brenna and Lisa; and son-in-law Corey Penaluna.

Grateful for sharing in his life: his mother Xenile Nixon; his wife Nancy Nixon; Sons Riley R. Nixon of Chadron, Nebraska, Curtis D. Nixon of Hemingford, Nebraska, Lance M. Nixon of Berea, Nebraska; his grandsons: Cody and Levi Penaluna of Hemingford, Nebraska, and Ryder Nixon of Chadron, Nebraska; brother Dave E. Nixon of Red Lodge, Montana; sisters: Gloria Sweeney of Chadron, Nebraska, Maxine (Tom) Golka of Bertrand, Nebraska; Billie (Weyland) Schenk of Bridger, Montana; 2 nieces, 4 nephews, 1 great niece, and great nephew, and several cousins.

A memorial has been established for the Hemingford rural fire and rescue units. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron, Nebraska is in charge of arrangement.

