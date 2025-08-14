ERS chart shows SNAP participation state by state 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

In fiscal year 2024, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) served a monthly average of 41.7 million people, or 12.3% of the U.S. population, but the participation rate varied dramatically from state to state, according to a chart published recently by the Agriculture Department’s Economic Research Service (ERS). In FY 2024, the share of residents receiving SNAP benefits in each state ranged from as high as 21.2% in New Mexico to as low as 4.8% in Utah.In 36 states, the share was between 8% and 16%.

image-10

The map appears in ERS’s Charting the Essentials feature, last updated in July 2025.

–The Hagstrom Report