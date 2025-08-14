ERS chart shows SNAP participation state by state
In fiscal year 2024, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) served a monthly average of 41.7 million people, or 12.3% of the U.S. population, but the participation rate varied dramatically from state to state, according to a chart published recently by the Agriculture Department’s Economic Research Service (ERS). In FY 2024, the share of residents receiving SNAP benefits in each state ranged from as high as 21.2% in New Mexico to as low as 4.8% in Utah.In 36 states, the share was between 8% and 16%.
The map appears in ERS’s Charting the Essentials feature, last updated in July 2025.
–The Hagstrom Report
