ERS: Number of counties in persistent poverty falls
The number of counties classified as persistently poor has fallen over the last 10 years, the Agriculture Department’s Economic Research Service said in a report released today.There were 318 persistent poverty counties in the 30-year period ending in 2021, compared with 353 for the period ending in 2011, a drop of 10%. Overall, 282 counties remained persistently poor from one period to the next, 36 counties entered persistent poverty status, and 70 left that category. The entrants are largely characterized by poverty among the resident Hispanic population, as well as re-entrants within historically poor areas such as central Appalachia. The counties that left persistent poverty status were predominantly in the Southern Coastal Plains, which includes much of the historically poor region known as the Black Belt.
–The Hagstrom Report