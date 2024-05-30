ERS: US exports flat, imports up 

U.S. agricultural exports in fiscal year (FY) 2024 are projected at $170.5 billion, unchanged from the February forecast, but U.S. agricultural imports in FY 2024 are forecast at $202.5 billion, a $1.5-billion increase from the February projection, the Agriculture Department’s Economic Research Service said today.”

Higher exports of livestock and dairy, as well as increased ethanol sales, largely offset reductions in grains and feeds, oilseeds, and horticultural products,” ERS said.

The increase in imports “is predominantly driven by higher horticultural products as well as livestock and dairy imports,” ERS added.

ERS explained, “At $27.7 billion, China is projected to fall below Mexico and Canada as the third largest U.S. agricultural market. The export forecast for China is cut by $1 billion from the previous quarter largely due to continued strong competition on soybeans and corn. Exports to Mexico are forecast to rise by $300 million to $28.7 billion, whereas exports to Canada are forecast up $400 million to $28.4 billion, both record highs.”Senate Agriculture Committee Republicans tweeted, “The U.S. is a leader in ag trade, but we must do more to maintain that status. Our growing ag trade deficit is unacceptable. During World Trade Month, we call on the admin to do more to open new markets. We are committed to helping by passing a farm bill with a strong trade title.”

