EU to delay deforestation rule after Vilsack protest 

The European Commission this week offered to delay a deforestation plan that trading partners including the United States said would damage trade and hurt small farmers, the Associated Press reported. “The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, said it would delay the rules scheduled to start at the end of this year until Dec. 30, 2025 for large companies and until June 30, 2026 for small companies, if the 27 member countries and the bloc’s parliament agree,” the AP said.

The rule applies to EU imports of things like cocoa, coffee, soy, cattle, palm oil, rubber, wood and products made from them, the AP noted. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a call to reporters last weekend that he had encouraged EU officials to delay and reconsider the rule during a meeting of the G7 agriculture ministers in Italy. Virginijus Sinkevičius, a Lithuanian member of the European Parliament who was the environment commissioner until mid-July, said postponing the deforestation regulation would be “a step backward in the fight against climate change,” The Guardian reported.

