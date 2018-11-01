EU Zootechnical Certificate Requirements

Beginning on November 1, 2018, the European Union (EU) will be adopting new regulations related to animal breeding organizations and processes. Among these regulations is the requirement that a zootechnical certificate accompany semen or breeding animal shipments into the EU.

Among other purposes, the zootechnical certificate serves to verify the registration and genetic test information of the stallion or breeding animal, and the procedures used to identify the semen in the case of semen shipments.

As the studbook of origin for the American Quarter Horse, the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) holds the registration and genetic test data for registered American Quarter Horses. AQHA is committed to providing timely and accurate information to exporters to support their obligation to complete a zootechnical certificate to accompany shipments.

Exporters in need of registration and genetic test information for zootechnical certificates can contact AQHA by email at export@aqha.org to request said information. Included in the request should be the breeding animal name, registration number, an indication of whether this is a semen or breeding animal shipment, and the name of the facility/individual preparing the zootechnical certificate. In turn, AQHA will provide by email a letter attesting to the validity of the registration and genetic test information provided, as well as the purpose for which it is provided, a four-generation pedigree and genetic test results for the breeding animal.

Questions regarding zootechnical certificates and AQHA's commitment to support American Quarter Horse breeders in meeting EU regulations can be directed to export@aqha.org.

–AQHA