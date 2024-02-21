European ag groups ask US to abolish Spanish olive tariffs 

After a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruled in favor of the European Union in its case against the US due to the tariffs imposed on Spanish black olives, Copa and Cogeca, the European organizations of farmers and co-ops respectively, called on the United States “to abolish these tariffs without delay.”

“The U.S. cannot give more excuses to continue with delaying the elimination of these unjustified tariffs,” the groups said in a news release.

“Apart from the substantial damage done to the Spanish black olive sector, these tariffs impacted rural areas by affecting the local economy, with thousands of jobs lost. Additionally, they also put at risk the international legitimacy of the CAP, and it is hence very important that the EU does the utmost to maintain the international legitimacy of its Common Agricultural Policy, by ensuring this remains an isolated case.”

The United States imposed the antidumping and countervailing duties on the Spanish black olives arguing that the Spanish producers take advantages of the EU support to achieve higher competitiveness in comparison to U.S. producers, despite the CAP support respecting all the WTO rules, the groups noted. The EU requested establishment of a WTO panel in 2019, and in 2021 the WTO adopted the panel report underlining that these tariffs don’t respect the WTO rules. The latest ruling said the U.S. has not correctly implemented the ruling.

In its statement, the European Commission noted, “In 2017, before the duties were imposed, Spain was the biggest exporter of ripe olives to the U.S., with imports worth USD 67 million representing 76% of U.S. ripe olive imports.

In 2022, Spain’s exports to the US were only USD 20 million, covering only 26% of U.S. imports.”The EU said, “Following the result of today’s report, both parties can now request the adoption of the compliance panel report by the WTO Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) at the earliest at the DSB meeting held at least 20 days after the publication of the compliance report. If adopted, the report will become binding between the EU and the U.S., and the U.S. will have to take immediate action to implement the ruling and remove the duties.”The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said the agency was “disappointed” in the decision, Politico reported.

