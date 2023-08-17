Evelyn Cameron Cowgirl Heritage Days celebrates lifestyle and tradition with clinics, workshops and western tradeshow 

(Terry, Montana, September 22-24, 2023) – Prairie County Fairgrounds and Evelyn Cameron Heritage Center – Join Evelyn Cameron Heritage, Inc. this September to celebrate the lifestyle that pioneer photographer, Evelyn Cameron, fell in love with over 100 years ago! The first Annual Evelyn Cameron Cowgirl Heritage Days will take place Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24 in the charming Eastern Montana town of Terry, along the mighty Yellowstone River in the heart of moss agate country and Montana Badlands.

The Evelyn Cameron Cowgirl Heritage Days will celebrate the cowgirl lifestyle and tradition through many hands-on workshops and clinics along with an indoor/outdoor Western Tradeshow. The Festivities will kick-off with a BBQ Meet & Greet presentation at the Evelyn Cameron Heritage Center which will take you back into the history of Evelyn’s life and her impact on the Terry area and beyond! Friday will start the 3-day Horsemanship Clinic with Cody Deering and 3-day Working Cow Dog Clinic with Frankie Acosta at the Prairie County Fairgrounds. In honor of Evelyn Cameron, join professional photographer, Kristen Schurr for a 2-Day Western Photography workshop – Bucking horse photo session included! A Leather Belt Making Class with Chelsea Sazama and Barn Quilts class taught by Mary Jo Schmid will take place on Saturday and Sunday. A Hand Gun Safety and Shooting Clinic will be facilitated by Russell Holt at the fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. After a day of workshops, enjoy a beautiful sunset over the badlands at the most picturesque fairgrounds around! You’ll be in good company, cowgirl (or cowboy)! For area visitor information, go to https://visitterrymt.com and https://visitsoutheastmontana.com .

Registration is required to participate in clinics and workshops. Spots are limited so be sure to sign up soon! The Deadline to sign up for clinics and workshops is August 31, 5pm MDT. To register and for the latest news on tradeshow vendors, workshops and clinics, visit the Evelyn Cameron Cowgirl Heritage Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/evelyncameronheritageinc/ . A schedule of events follows along with more details on clinics/workshops and presenter bios and photos. Proceeds from this event will go towards Evelyn Cameron Heritage, Inc.

–Evelyn Cameron Heritage Inc