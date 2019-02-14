EVERYONE
February 14, 2019
Everyone wants to be a cowboy
Until it's time to ride.
When it's bitter cold and snowing
Will you take that step outside?
When your body aches, do you still go on
When some would simply quit?
Recommended Stories For You
Are good bone and cowy and lots of heart
Reasons he's the horse you picked?
Are you brave enough to take that trip
When death stands at the door
Because you know he needs a friend
More now than ever before?
Are you strong enough to ask God's help
When life gets out of hand?
When someone gets abused or hurt
Are you willing to take a stand?
And when it comes to family
Are you mean as a grizzly bear?
You'd risk your life to keep them safely
They know that you'll be there.
Yet you're the one with that stray pup,
You couldn't pass him by.
You think he'll make a good one,
At least you had to try.
Is your favorite actor still John Wayne,
Your movie Lonesome Dove?
You believe the parts in the Bible
That talk of forgiveness and love.
Are your Christmas presents mostly wool
Or sometimes made of leather?
And if you have a birthday wish
It's related to the weather.
Today a winter front came in .
It would be nice to be inside,
But some calves didn't come to feed
So you're saddling up to ride.
May God keep you
Warm when it's cold,
Dry in the rain,
Safe in the saddle,
And ease any pain,
Give you light when it's dark,
Shade in the sun,
And a sure-footed pony
To get the job done.