EWC Recognizes Top Agriculture Students at Annual Awards Banquet

Torrington, WY June 1, 2023 – The 2023 Eastern Wyoming College Agriculture Awards Banquet hosted in part by the Sagebrush and Roses Committee was held on campus in April.

According to Department Chair, Dr. Monte Stokes, “This was one of our most memorable Agriculture Awards Banquets. We had the largest agriculture graduating class ever at EWC at 26. On top of that it was the most successful year for the Livestock Judging Team at EWC. All the sophomores had their name called at multiple contests during their time at the college.”

Outstanding Students

The agriculture department recognizes its outstanding sophomores and freshmen based on their academic performance, involvement within agriculture and campus activities, and their proposed future involvement in agriculture beyond EWC. This year four freshman and seven sophomores were honored at the banquet.

Sophomores: Celilo Brun, Joseph, OR; Shelby Carr, Alliance, NE; James Durfee, Lovell, WY; and Connor Willard, Torrington, WY captured the Sophomore Top Hand Awards.

Brun was an Agriculture Communications major, a Resident Hall Assistant, EWC Ambassador, Phi Theta Kappa member and competes with the EWC Livestock Judging and Show Teams. She served as the Block and Bridle president this year and was recognized as the Outstanding Block and Bridle Sophomore at the National Block and Bridle Convention. She will be transferring to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln to continue her education and judging career.

Carr was an Agriculture Education major at EWC and served as an officer for both the Student Senate and Block and Bridle. She was a Resident Hall Assistant and a member of the EWC Livestock Show Team. Carr was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa and plans to transfer to Dickinson State University to major in Soil Science.

Durfee, also an Agriculture Education major, was a member of the Livestock Judging and Show Teams. He also served as an EWC Ambassador this year and will be transferring to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to complete his Agriculture Education degree and to compete on the Livestock Judging Team.

Willard was an Agriculture major. He served an officer in Block and Bridle and a member of student senate. Willard plans to work for M Lazy Heart Ranch.

Michaela Keller, Valentine, NE was awarded the 4.0 Club Award due to her outstanding academics. Keller has served as the Student Senate President this past year. She is also a member and officer of Phi Theta Kappa, an Ambassador and Block and Bridle member. Keller will be returning to the family operation.

Kaitlyn Rector, Agate, CO was awarded the True Grit award. Rector has served as the Block and Bridle Secretary this past year and has helped at the majority of all events sponsored by the Agriculture Program. Rector will be returning to the family operation now that she has graduated.

Coy Kaisler, Savory, WY received the Most Improved Award. Kaisler has continued to improve in the classroom during his time at EWC. In addition to getting an education he also worked full time on the family cattle operation and still managed to graduate in two years. He plans to continue in production agriculture after his graduation.

Freshmen: Garrett Greene, Alfalfa, OR; Shelby Madsen, Farson, WY; Daren McConville; Hemingford, NE; and Hannah Wiskus, Castle Rock, CO were awarded the Freshman Top Hand Awards.

Greene is an Agriculture Education Major and a member of the Livestock Judging and Show Teams. This spring he was the auctioneer for the Lancer Livestock Sale. He will be serving as the Student Senate president for the 2023-2024 academic year and the Treasurer for Block and Bridle.

Madsen is a Rangeland Management major freshman, in resident status at EWC but a sophomore in credit status. She was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa and serves as an ambassador for the college. Madsen will be graduating in December 2023.

McConville is a Farm and Range Management major and has been the most active freshman in the Agriculture department this spring and was recognized by the Club as the Outstanding 1st year Block and Bridle Member. He will be serving as the Block and Bridle President for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Wiskus transferred to the Agriculture department this spring from Veterinary Technology. She is a member of the EWC Livestock Show Team and will be joining the Livestock Judging Team in the fall of 2023. She will serve as the Vice President of the Block and Bridle Club for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Livestock Judging and Show Team Awards

The Livestock Judging and Show Team members were recognized at the banquet as well. This year we had 4 students that participated on both teams, 4 that participated on the judging team and 5 students that participated on the show team. “This has been an amazing year for both teams. Our judgers have been recognized more than any other team since the turn of the century,” commented EWC Coach and Instructor Dr. Georgia Younglove.

The program started a Leaders Board for EWC judgers last year. This year’s sophomore team replaced leaders on the board for all but one contest they attended. Brun was recognized for Casper Contest, Aksarben and Valentine Bull Bash. Durfee made the board for American Royal, Louisville, Griswold Contest, Tulsa State Fair, and the State Fair of Texas. Kaylee Roach, Mapleton, UT topped the board for Louisville, National Western Stock Show Carload Contest, Arizona National Livestock Show, Houston, National Barrow Show, Buck’s Cattle Company Contest, Valentine Bull Bash, Tulsa State Fair, State Fair of Texas, and Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic. One Freshman made the board at Aksarben, McKealy Mickelson, Amherst, NE.

The Show Team had the Champion Any Other Wool Breed Ewe at the National Western Stock Show and the first place Cotswold Ram at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, KY.

Graduating Sophomores

We recognized the largest group of graduates to date which included: Kagen Baker, Big Horn, WY; Celilo Brun, Joseph, OR; Shelby Carr, Alliance, NE; Alejandro Chavarria, Torrington, WY; Mariah Demer, Akron, CO; James Durfee, Lovell, WY; Halle Fegler, Lyman, NE; Jadyn Hall, Veteran, WY; Emily Hatch, Torrington, WY; Lorren Henkel, Bayard, NE; William Howell, Morrill, NE; Makenzie Johnson, Wheatland, WY; Coy Kaisler, Savory, WY; Michaela Keller, Valentine, NE; Samantha Kernan, Wheatland, WY; Kamry Knotwell, Encampment, WY; Echo Miller, Sundance, WY; Tyson Morrell, Arthur, NE; Hadlee Owens, Vernal, UT; Keeley Puls, Laramie, WY; Duward Randall, Torrington, WY; Kaitlyn Rector, CO; Kaylee Roach, Mapleton, UT; Elizabeth Schaefer, Wheatland, WY; Macoyia Stoneking, Hartville, WY; Connor Willard, Torrington, WY.

In Photo:

Back Row: Emily McGinnis, Kaitlyn Rector, Elizabeth Schaefer, James Durfee, Connor

Willard, Coy Kaisler

Middle Row: Hadlee Owens, Celilo Brun, Duward Randall, Kaylee Roach, Shelby Carr

Front Row: Macoyia Stoneking, Mariah DeMers, Emily Hatch, Michaela Keller

(standing)

2023-Ag-Graduates

–Eastern Wyoming College