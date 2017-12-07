EWG finds 33 federal lawmakers get farm subsidies

Thirty-three members of Congress and their immediate family members collected at least $15.3 million in farm subsidies between 1995 and 2016, according to data from the Evironmental Working Group's Farm Subsidy Database, the organization said today.

The database does not include crop insurance subsidies and the members of Congress may get those too, EWG noted.

Big recipients of farm subsidies include Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Reps. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif.. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., David Valadao, R-Calif., Devin Nunes, R-Calif., Kristi Noem, R-S.D., and Ralph Abraham, R-La.

–The Hagstrom Report