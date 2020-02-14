Ex-Nebraska Brand Committee chairman to serve as agency’s new executive director

LINCOLN, Neb. – While an official announcement from the Nebraska Governor’s office or the Nebraska Brand Committee has not be made as of press time Friday, TSLN learned this week that the chairman of the Nebraska Brand Committee has sent their resignation to the governor’s office and that an official announcement is forthcoming that they have been hired as the agency’s first permanent executive director since 2017.

Sources tell TSLN that the new executive director will be John Widdowson, a fourth generation cattle rancher from the Gibbon/Kearney area, who was first appointed to the brand committee by Gov. Pete Rickets in 2015, and has served as the committee’s chairman since 2017. When asked about the new job on Thursday evening, Widdowson declined to comment, and said that the decision to make the announcement would come from the Brand Committee.

Dave Horton, the committee’s interim director and chief investigator, said Tuesday that of the 25 applications the brand committee had received for the executive director job, the field was narrowed to four candidates, who were then invited to be interviewed by the committee members in Broken Bow on Thursday, Feb. 7.

The agenda for a Brand Committee special meeting, which occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 21, states that the committee would discuss “consideration of process for considering and interviewing candidates for Executive Director position and process for submission to the Nebraska Brand Committee for consideration and selection.”

Meeting minutes from Jan. 21, indicate that the meeting occurred via teleconference and that Widdowson was not present on the call. The committee entered executive session to “receive confidential legal counsel.”

After an hour of discussion, the committee then exited the executive session and passed a motion for Horton to work with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to sort and review the application for the Executive Director position, and without objection, committee member Adam Sawyer appointed fellow committee member Chris Gentry to help with that process.

Widdowson’s absence from that meeting is significant, as sources told TSLN that Widdowson was one of the 25 applicants and that he was one of three candidates who showed up to the interviewed in Broken Bow. Horton confirmed Tuesday that one of the other three finalists was former director Bill Bunce.

Bunce had previously been hired as the Nebraska Brand Committee’s executive director in November 2016, following the resignation of his predecessor, Shawn Harvey. Before moving back to his native Nebraska, Bunce was the executive director for the New Mexico Livestock Board, where he began work in 2015, and oversaw brand inspection, the state veterinarian’s office, livestock theft investigations and other related law enforcement.

Despite an early enthusiastic start to Bunce’s tenure, The Brand Committee, and Bunce as its executive director, were served a lawsuit by a feedlot group calling itself The Nebraska Beef Producers Committee in June 2017. The Beef Producers Committee sought to prevent the agency from enforcing the Nebraska Brand Act, which it argued was arbitrary. A federal judge sided with the Brand Committee in 2018.

However, Bunce had announced his resignation just 8 months on the job in August, 2017, citing family issues. His son was a military Special Forces operator stationed in Texas, where Bunce’s grandchild had just been diagnosed with autism. At the time he had accepted a position as vice president of the Houston-based American Brahman Breeders Association.

“It’s an opportunity I need to pursue and the best thing for my family,” Bunce told the Scottsbluff Star-Herald after announcing his resignation.

Horton had occupied the interim director position since Bunce’s exit. Over the last three years, the committee had struggled to find a permanent director, owing to a since-repealed statutory requirement that the brand committee’s executive director also be law enforcement certified in order to serve as the agency’s chief investigator.

LB 660, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, passed during the 2019 legislative session and finally split the roles into two separate positions, allowing the committee to open up the field to find a candidate with budgetary and administrative experience they were looking for.

As of press time, TSLN has not learned when the official announcement of Widdowson’s hiring will be.