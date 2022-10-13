Executive Vice President of Nebraska Cattlemen Announces Retirement After Twenty-Five Years of Service 

LINCOLN, NE (October 13, 2022) –Today, Pete McClymont announced his retirement after twenty-five years of service to Nebraska Cattlemen. McClymont has served the association in multiple capacities from serving on the Board of Directors, to Nebraska Cattlemen President, and staff; devoting over two decades of his career to Nebraska Cattlemen. Throughout his tenure on staff, McClymont served as Vice President of Legislative Affairs, and Executive Vice President.

“For the past twenty-five years, it has been my honor and privilege to work for the most important membership Association in Nebraska. The majority of my professional career was devoted to Nebraska Cattlemen and serving the many beef cattle producers who are the backbone of our state.” stated Pete McClymont, Executive Vice President. “Nebraska Cattlemen is thankful to Pete McClymont for working on our behalf for the better part of three decades. Pete’s dedication played a vital role in making Nebraska Cattlemen the outstanding association it is today, and we wish him the best of luck on his next chapter.” said Brenda Masek, President of Nebraska Cattlemen.

Pete McClymont’s effective date is dependent on the completion of the hiring process for the Executive Vice President position.

