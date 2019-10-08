Expectations low for China talks

Both Chinese and U.S. officials have signaled that expectations are low for trade negotiations this week between the two countries.

The Chinese delegation to Washington may cut its trip short, the South China Morning Post reported in an article that was also posted by Politico.

President Donald Trump held out the possibility of more trade aid to U.S. farmers in 2020, an election year, the Food & Environment Reporting Network said.

Noting that he “would much prefer a big deal” with China, Trump said of the possibility of more aid, “We’ll see what happens next year. Maybe by then we’ll have it straightened out.”

Trump noted, however, that the Chinese have been buying more U.S. agricultural products, notably soybeans and pork, in recent weeks.

–The Hagstrom Report