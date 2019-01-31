Explore how the horse has impacted cultures around the world at the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum’s newest exhibit, Horsemen of the World

The American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum announces its newest exhibit, Horsemen of the World, which opened in November. The Horsemen of the World exhibit showcases the unique bond between horses and horsemen around the globe. Visitors are able to view the exhibit at the Hall of Fame & Museum in Amarillo.

More than 6,900 languages are spoken around the world today, but one language is spoken throughout – the language of the horse. Despite differences in breed, discipline and location, the relationship between human and horse is valued, nurtured and depended upon in a variety of cultures.

Horses play a unique role in cultures and communities around the world. American cowboys, Mexican charros, Argentinian gauchos, riders of the Royal Spanish Riding School, breeders of Arabian racehorses, South African ranchers, Australian stockmen, plainsmen of Mongolia, dressage competitors of Germany and jockeys in the United Kingdom, all share a passion and love for the horse.

The 10 countries highlighted in this exhibit showcase breeds, disciplines, training styles, uses of the horse and cultural traditions. In each of these countries, horse culture is deeply rooted in their history and many of the traditions are passed down through generations.

"As you explore this exhibit, close your eyes and imagine yourself flying across the desert on the back of an Arabian, performing 'airs above the ground' on the Lipizzaners of the Spanish Riding School, or guiding cattle on an Argentinian estancia on the back of a Criollo," said Chief Foundation Officer Anna Morrison. "Visitors of the museum have the opportunity to explore the fascinating world of the horseman, and discover the ways that the horse is celebrated around the world!"

The exhibit is on display until November 2019. Plan your visit to explore the history at http://www.aqha.com/museum.

About the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame

The American Quarter Horse Foundation connects people and horses through charitable giving to develop and support programs or initiatives that preserve our horse's legacy and further the overall well-being of the American Quarter Horse and the people who comprise the Quarter Horse family.

The American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum fulfills the Foundation's mission by beautifully showcasing the hundreds of horses and people who have earned the distinction of becoming part of the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame. The Museum is dedicated to educating and sharing the love of the American Quarter Horse.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHAnews on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news.

