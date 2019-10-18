Explosion at Dodge City Cargill plant drops market

An explosion at the Dodge City, Kan., Cargill protein facility closed some shifts Thursday morning, Oct. 17. According to Cargill spokesman Daniel Sullivan, the explosion occurred in the morning in a small, stand alone building. Two employees are receiving medical treatment for burns. The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation. As an extra precaution, some shifts have been suspended Thursday while fabrication shifts remain on schedule. Sullivan said he expects the plant to be fully operational soon and will meet all out customer commitments.

October live cattle opened Thursday morning $0.60 lower to $111.77. The low of the day came at 8:50 a.m. at $11.65, now recovering from the initial knee jerk, down only $0.27.

November feeder cattle dropped $0.45 with the low at 9:40 a.m. at $144.02. That market is also recovering, down now $1.27.

A broker for Cargill reported the plant could be operational by first shift Friday with some cattle rerouted and no expectation of a drop in kill capacity for Thursday.

Sullivan said Cargill is grateful for the partnership of the local emergency medical response team and Cargill remains focused on the safety of employees and ensuring colleagues receive the best of care.