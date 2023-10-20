Extension to host price management workshops for cattle producers

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and Nebraska Extension will host a series of price risk management workshops for cattle producers in Franklin, Trenton, Rushville, and Bridgeport. Attendees will learn strategies designed to reduce risk exposure to achieve a profitable outcome in uncertain times.

Current cattle industry issues will be discussed to help producers make informed decisions.

Topics will include managing drought risk with USDA’s Pasture, Rangeland, and Forage (PRF) Insurance and managing price risk with USDA’s Livestock Risk Protection (LRP). PRF is an annual sign-up due on Dec. 1. LRP can be purchased most business days. Participants will be guided through a case study to understand strategies and personal preferences for their use of these types of subsidized insurance products discussed during the workshop.

The workshop is free, and a meal will be provided at each location. Registration is required three days prior to each workshop athttps://cap.unl.edu/cattlerisk or by calling 402-472-3401.

Schedule:

Oct. 26: Franklin, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Black Powder Bar and Grill, 1007 U.S. Highway 136. Lunch provided by Black Powder Bar and Grill. Register by Oct. 23.

Oct. 26: Trenton, 5:30-8 p.m., at the Trenton Community Center, 402 E. 1st St. Dinner provided by Copper Mill. Register by Oct. 23.

October 27: Rushville, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the office of Nebraska Extension in Sheridan County, 800 S. Loofborrow St. Lunch provided by The Bunkhouse. Register by Oct. 24.

October 27: Bridgeport, 5-7:30 p.m., at the Prairie Winds Community Center, 428 Main St. Dinner provided by Susanna Batterman Catering. Register by Oct. 24.