Extension’s “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options record-keeping course starts March in Alliance

Nebraska Extension has scheduled a “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options” course in Alliance beginning March 10, to assist farmers and ranchers in improving their record keeping and decision making.

The workshop will be March 10, 12, 17 and 19, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. each day, at the Box Butte County Extension Office, 415 Black Hills Ave. Participants should plan on attending each of the four workshop dates.

This course is designed to help farmers and ranchers understand their current financial position and how big decisions like large purchases, new leases or changes in production will affect their bottom line. Upon completion of this program, participants will have a better understanding of how financial records can be used to make decisions and confidently discuss their financial position with their family, business partners and lenders.

The course fee is $20 per participant and class size is limited to 20 people per location.

Register online at https://wia.unl.edu/know

This course hosted by Nebraska Extension and made possible by Annie’s Project, which is supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska.

