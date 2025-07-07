FAIR FOOD: NEW DISHES, OLD FAVORITES

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Sweet, savory treats abound at the Stampede

Helena, Mont. – July 7, 2025 – Put the diet on hold; the Stampede is coming up.

New items plus fan favorites will tempt appetites at the Last Chance Stampede and Fair in Helena July 23-26.

Two new dishes will be available; crab cake hoagies, by Charm City Made, and deep-fried peaches, by Funnel of Love.

The crab for the hoagies is sweet blue crab, straight from Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, said Eric Stickline, who, with his wife Armanda, owns Charm City Made.

“All my family is from Maryland,” he said. “My brother-in-law loves elk steak and he can’t get it there. I send him cases of elk and he sends me crab meat.”



Instead of making one large crab cake, Strickline makes three smaller cakes and puts them on a hoagie bun with lettuce, tomato and aioli.

In addition to the crab cake hoagie, Charm City Made will sell Rueben melts, made with fresh corned beef, homemade thousand-island dressing, thick cut rye bread, Swiss cheese, “and a little bit of sauerkraut,” he said. “It is phenomenal.”

Deep fried peaches are new to the Stampede and will be on the menu at Funnel of Love.

The peaches are in halves, dipped in funnel cake batter and fried to golden perfection. Debbie Gammon, owner of Funnel of Love, sprinkles powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar on them.

“With cinnamon sugar, they taste like a warm peach pie,” she said. “They are very good.”

Funnel cakes are the best sellers for Funnel of Love, but Gammon’s menu includes plenty of fried items: strawberries, Oreos, twinkies, bananas, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Pop Tarts, Nutter Butters, cookie dough, and even butter.

A long-time favorite at the Stampede is the lemondairy.

Served by the Huckleberry Jamboree booth and father-daughter duo Michael and Lilly Tate, the lemondairy is soft serve vanilla ice cream and lemonade slush, with a cherry on top.

It was created by Michael and his late wife, Lois, more than 20 years ago. They had acquired a slush machine, and they tried different flavors with it.

“My dad had always liked lemon, so they landed on lemon,” Lilly said. They added the ice cream to it, and the lemondairy was born.

The Tates also serve huckleberry jamboree, which is a lemondairy with huckleberry sauce added to it.

“It’s pure huckleberry sauce,” Lilly said, “that we make.”

A new vendor is making their first appearance at the Stampede.

The Original Stop is a well-known retail location in Helena. This year, their booth, the Original Stop’s Frost and Fuel Hut, owned by Marty and Kara Burckhard, will be at the Stampede.

One of their most popular foods is heavenly waffles: a waffle, made in the shape of a bowl, topped with Wilcoxson’s ice cream, and a variety of other toppings.

Stampede goers can get several flavors, including the Rocky Road, Wilcoxson’s rocky road ice cream topped with mini marshmallows, whipped cream, almonds and drizzled with chocolate, or the Oreo Overload, which includes ice cream, Oreos, whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate; or the churro, which is vanilla ice cream, topped with cinnamon sugar, whipped cream and caramel syrup.

“Our waffles are a different breed,” Marty said. “The waffle is so good, I’ll eat them with nothing on them.”

Other food vendors will be on hand at the Stampede, including 202 BBQ; Blissful Berry Bowls; Blue Moose BBQ; Bullmans Pizza; Corn Shack; Giovanni’s Concessions; Habana 406; Queen City Concessions; Side Show Cotton Candy and Lemonade; SKC Teriyaki; Spice N Spurs; Smokin Bull BBQ; Big Papa Concessions; Old Fashioned Kettle Corn; Tropical Sno; Fairgrounds Coffee; and Dole Soft Serve.

The Helena Lodge and Optimist Club of Helena will also be serving food.

The Stampede takes place at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds July 23-26. A concert with co-headliners Ian Munsick and Rodney Atkins is July 23. Jeff Dunham, America’s favorite ventriloquist, performs on July 24.

The PRCA rodeo is July 24-26, starting at 7 pm each night.

For a full Stampede schedule and to purchase tickets, visit the website at LCCFairgrounds.com.

Deep fried peaches, when sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, are like warm peach pie. They are one of dozens of food items for sale at the Last Chance Stampede. funnel-of-love-fried-peach-2-helena-2025

Crab cake hoagies, made with sweet blue crab from Maryland, are one of the new items to be served at the Last Chance Stampede in Helena. Photo courtesy Eric Strickline. charm-city-made-crab-cake-hoagies

